Donald Trump Calls Howard Stern a 'Beta Male Who Made a Fool Of Himself' After Harris Interview

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a bitter attack on radio host Howard Stern following Stern's interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump, once a frequent guest on Stern's show, resorted to name-calling and insults in a post on his Truth Social platform. "BETA MALE Howard Stern made a fool of himself on his low rated radio show when he 'interviewed' Lyin' Kamala Harris, and hit her with so many SOFTBALL questions that even she was embarrassed," Trump wrote.

BETA MALE Howard Stern made a fool of himself on his low rated radio show when he “interviewed” Lyin’ Kamala Harris, and hit her with so many SOFTBALL questions that even she was embarrassed. He looked like a real fool, working so hard to make a totally incompetent and… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 9, 2024

But the GOP frontrunner didn't stop there: "He [Stern] looked like a real fool, working so hard to make a totally incompetent and ill-equipped person look as good as possible, which wasn't very good. I dropped Howard a long time ago, like most others, and have since been credited with very good judgment! MAGA2024." The former president's outburst came after Stern's hour-long conversation with Harris on SiriusXM.

Stern: It was so amazing that Trump turned down 60 Minutes. He didn't want to be fact-checked. This is insanity



Vice President Harris: I believe that this election is about strength vs. weakness. Weakness is projected by someone who does not have the strength to stand in defense… pic.twitter.com/sErxG1S0Ds — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024

Stern praised the vice president and criticized Trump during the interview. He even declared his intention to vote for Harris in the upcoming election. "I just don't know how this election is even close," Stern said, referring to Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his refusal to accept the 2020 election results. The radio host went further, stating, "Yes, I'm voting for you, but I would also vote for that wall over there" rather than Trump, as per HuffPost.

Harris used the interview to attack Trump as well. She suggested that his friendliness with Russian President Vladimir Putin stemmed from a 'desire to be a dictator.' The vice president didn't mince words: "He admires strongmen and he gets played by them because he thinks that they're his friends and they are manipulating him full time and manipulating him by flattery and with favor." She further added, "Look, I grew up in the neighborhood, some would say you’re getting punked if you stand in favor of somebody who is an adversary over your friends on principles that we all agree on," as per OK! Magazine.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns are going head-to-head for the spotlight with less than 30 days left until the November 5 election. When Harris jumped into the presidential race back in July after President Joe Biden decided not to run for reelection, her campaign quickly took over the news. But since then, Trump has been trying to grab back some of the attention.

How Howard Stern ended his interview with Kamala Harris: “I think you'd be a great president. You're compassionate. I love your experience as a prosecutor and I want to thank you. I love you as Vice President. I want to encourage anyone who thinks similarly to me to vote." pic.twitter.com/73SmGO2xo4 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 9, 2024

Furthermore, the interview touched on serious issues too. Harris expressed concern about the stakes of the upcoming election. "I literally lose sleep, and have been, over what is at stake in this election," she said. "This election is about strength versus weakness. The weakness of someone who puts himself before the American people, who does not have the strength to stand for their needs and make sure we're a secure nation."