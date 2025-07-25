Donald Trump Calls ‘His Friend’ Hulk Hogan a ‘Campaign Booster’ in Tribute—Proves Again It’s Always About Him

Everyone in Trump’s circle serves a purpose, and that’s how he remembers them. Once Donald Trump has lost interest in them, he very easily forgets about them.

On July 24th, the professional wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan, passed away. Fans from all over the world and fellow wrestlers, everyone paid tributes to the star despite their cultural and political differences. However, it was the response of Trump’s family that caught everyone by surprise. It once again showed everyone how self-centered and opportunistic this whole family is.

The POTUS posted the following statement on his social media Truth Social.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster.’ Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart… He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention that was one of the highlights of the entire week… To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love.”

Trump’s remarks did not tell anyone what he personally thought of him and his relationship with the legendary wrestler. But it clearly depicted that to him, Hogan was just a promoter of his MAGA movement. He even cited his dramatic RNC appearance where Hogan revealed a Trump-vance tank Top. This action had riled up his supporters. And this is the moment that he chose to showcase his admiration for Hogan as a campaign booster.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Donald Trump Jr. posted his own tributes within minutes. He posted- “R.I.P to a legend,” and accompanied it with images from his campaign rally with Hogan.

R.I.P to a legend. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 HULK HOGAN pic.twitter.com/Hjt7ncnhvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 24, 2025

These posts reinforced that the whole family sees their ‘friendships’ with celebrities as political alignments and would again use it upon their passing.

The List has described the family’s reaction as “as self-centered as we expected.” They also noted the unusual difference in how they acknowledged Hogan’s death compared to that of other prominent figures like Ozzy Osbourne. Since Ozzy Osbourne was never aligned with the MAGA movement and had criticized Trump at several occasions, The President did not even acknowledge the passing of the musician.

Trump and his sons always look out to leverage any event to extend their political beliefs and concerns. With the passing of Hulk Hogan, the First family’s stance is clear as to how they do not care about the cultural or social impact of the person and only see how that person has impacted the MAGA movement or their own political aspirations.

Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace. — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 24, 2025

Politico noted that the other Republican leaders and MAGA-aligned members issued respectful condolences as well. This included Vice President JD Vance to House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump and Hogan have shared a long history. Their relationship started in 1988 when WrestleMania IV was held at Trump Plaza and went on to Hogan’s outspoken endorsement of Trump in 2024. Hogan’s fiery MAGA speech, shirt-ripping theatrics, and campaign appearances have long been a part of Trump’s MAGA narrative and how even the manliest of men would follow him into the rhetorical battle..

The Trump family’s swift and campaign-focused condolences talk more about their mindset towards furthering themselves into a political family than they said about Hogan and his influence on their or anyone else’s life.