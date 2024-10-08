Donald Trump Calls His Campaign Team ‘So Stupid’ Over a Major Rally Blunder

Trump Blasts Campaign Team as ‘So Stupid’ Over Wrong Rally Picture Display

Former President Donald Trump, known for never holding his tongue, lashed out at his own campaign team during a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin over a picture blunder. Trump had wished to flaunt the large crowd that gathered at his Pennsylvania rally the day before but his team showed the wrong image. Trump began, "We have something to show you...the kind of crowd we had last night."

Trump and the Wrong Picture

He added, "It was really something special. So, let's put it up if we can." Realizing that his team had messed up, he slammed without hesitating, "That was unbelievable. They used the wrong picture. It's the same picture, but they had the two sides...things are so stupid, but that's what it, you know, we have that every once in a while."

Trump’s Nagging Led to Roasting by the Opposition

As per Raw Story, the slip-up did not go unnoticed by Trump’s political opponents. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign team quickly milked the moment by sharing a video clip of the same on social media. They penned, “Trump asks his handlers to display a photo of his rally crowd and then complains when they put up the ‘wrong picture...They’re so stupid.'

Netizens Brushed Off Trump’s False Claims

As often is the case, Trump’s remarks about his crowd sizes sparked a debate online. One X user noted, "Like the man himself, they are more prone to screwups than successes." Another user tweeted, "He hires 'the best people.'" In agreement, another remarked, "Well, he only picks the worst people, so that they can make him look like a stable genius." Meanwhile, one quipped, "Employer of the year."

Trump's Obsession with Crowd Sizes

The incident is just another example of Trump’s long-standing fixation with crowd sizes. He repeatedly boasts about drawing the largest audiences, often to the point of exaggeration. “I call up my wife, and say, ‘Baby, who can draw crowds…nobody can draw crowds like me, not even close,’” he asserted recently. On one occasion, he even likened himself to Elvis Presley. “I’m the greatest of all time...Maybe greater even than Elvis...Elvis had a guitar, I don’t have a guitar.”

Obama Once Took a Jab at Trump’s Fixation With Crowd Size

Former President Barack Obama also took the opportunity to mock Trump over the same. During a speech at the Democratic National Convention, Obama slammed, “Here is a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems…There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” whilst making a sexually suggestive hand gesture at the word 'size,' HuffPost reported.

Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel Also Took an Aim at Trump

Jimmy Kimmel, long known for trolling Trump over his controversial remarks, once roasted on his talk show, “As ‘disgraceland’ was boasting about having bigger crowds than Elvis, people started getting bored and leaving the arena. This is how his big rally wrapped up in Uniondale. Elvis hadn’t left the building, but half the crowd had.”