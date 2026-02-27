Donald Trump Calls for Ex-Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Arrest in Late-Night Truth Social Post

In one of his usual late-night Truth Social rants, Donald Trump has called for his enemies to be locked up in jail. In particular, he has asked for the arrest of Jack Smith, the former special counsel who played a key role in the probe into the president’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel fired at least 10 agents who had worked on the case, while Trump-appointed federal judge Aileen Cannon permanently blocked a report on the investigation. The president’s Truth Social rant came following a post by X user Mila Joy.

“Never forget that the Democrats arrested a U.S. President, his lawyers, his campaign manager, his accountants, his media allies and his valet over fake, made up stuff,” Joy wrote. The user called for Smith’s arrest, writing, “Jack Smith MUST be held accountable or it will happen over and over again. Lock him up.”

Never forget that the Democrats arrested a US President, his lawyers, his campaign manager, his accountants, his media allies, and his valet over fake, made up stuff. Jack Smith MUST be held accountable or it will happen over and over again. Lock him up. pic.twitter.com/nczD5nZaNm — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) February 26, 2026

On Friday, February 27, Trump shared a screenshot of the X post on his Truth Social account. Not just Joy, another one of his supporters also expressed similar views. A widely followed X account, RandallCA, posted, “People need to be in prison.” The user shared an image of a 2020 electoral map, suggesting that the president should have won that election. “These are the states we know they stole,” the user wrote.

Previously, Trump has called Smith a “deranged animal,” as he asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the former special counsel. The remarks came after last month, when Smith testified before Congress about his probe into the Mar-a-Lago and the election interference case. Neither of these made it to trial before the president was re-elected for his second term.

Meanwhile, Cannon permanently blocked the release of Smith’s report after a request from the president. The investigation documents contain the details of his alleged mishandling of classified files taken from the White House during his first term.

In 2023, Trump was charged with illegally retaining sensitive defense information. However, when he was re-elected the year after, the case was dismissed. Cannon concluded that releasing the report would cause “irreparable damage” to the president and “contravene basic notions of fairness and justice.”

It all began with the discovery of dozens of classified documents inside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, including in the shower and the storage room of the home, when the president left the White House after his first term. In 2024, Cannon granted Trump’s motion to dismiss the case.

The federal judge concluded that Smith’s appointment as a special counsel was unconstitutional and therefore he did not have the authority to bring charges.

Judge Aileen Cannon rules release of Jack Smith’s classified docs report would be ‘manifest injustice’ to Trumphttps://t.co/Beumyzpwad pic.twitter.com/dFFPv5idvA — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 23, 2026

At that time, Smith appealed against the decision but withdrew his request in 2024 after Trump’s re-election, as the Department of Justice is prohibited from prosecuting a sitting president.

Smith then gave his investigation report to former Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed him. In her recent ruling, Cannon noted that he was “acting without lawful authority.”

“As a result, the former defendants in this case, like any other defendant in this situation, still enjoy the presumption of innocence held sacrosanct in our constitutional order. For obvious reasons, the court need not take actions in contravention of that protection,” the federal judge ruled.