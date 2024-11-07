Donald Trump Brutally Mocked For Talking About His 'Bad Hair Day' in Bizarre Rant: "I Don't Like..."

Former President Donald Trump's unique hairstyle has become a hallmark of his personality ever since he entered the political world. He is so obsessed with his hair that his hair colour reportedly changes depending on his mood, as previously reported by Page Six. Recently, at a rally in Salem, Virginia, Trump became visibly distracted when he caught sight of the back of his head, clearly dissatisfied. However, he drew online criticism as he was seen having a mini-meltdown over what he dubbed a ‘bad hair day.’

Donald Trump at the 2015 NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits on April 10, 2015, in Nashville. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan)

As reported by OK! Magazine, he told the crowd, "Oh s---. Look, I'm looking at the back of my head. What the h---. I don't like it. I look over, and now I look up there; I see I'm having a bad hair day. This is not good. I have to have a bad hair day in front of Virginia. That's not good." Several social media users criticized him as one X user said, "100% he cares more about his hair than anyone not named Trump." Another user mockingly said, "When has he ever had a good hair day!" A third X user took a dig at Trump and commented, "Sure, that’ll fix our country, Donald. Suuuuuuuuuuure."

A fourth person wrote, "Trump has been having bad hair decades, but of course he thinks his hair is the silkiest, softest and prettiest. Dude, your hair is a rat nest crossed with a bird nest filled with fur, feathers, and droppings from both." Trump’s hair has long been a topic of conversation, and this isn’t the first time. During the presidential debate with Kamala Harris, social media erupted with chatter about his signature hairstyle, as viewers noticed it looked a different colour and had a unique shape compared to usual, as noted by the Irish Star.

In a 2004 interview with Playboy, Trump claimed that he styles his hair himself and allows only his wife to give it a trim. However, by 2015, it appeared he had enlisted someone new for the job. Lisa Marie Garcia from Farouk Systems disclosed that Trump had a dedicated hairdresser, as reported by the New York Post. Meanwhile, during the final days of his 2024 campaign, the Republican candidate has been making some strange statements. At a recent rally in Pennsylvania, he lamented that he shouldn’t have left the White House after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.