Donald Trump Brands Kamala Harris With New Nicknames As Republicans Deem Her a 'DEI Hire'

Former president Donald Trump has a reputation for giving his rivals scathing nicknames. His latest target—the likely 2024 Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. According to the Daily Mail, Trump has taken to prefixing her name with the terms 'lyin' and 'laffin'. "Lyin' Kamala Harris destroys everything she touches!" Trump recently posted on his Truth Social account.

On another occasion, he attacked, "Does Lyin’ Kamala Harris think Joe Biden is fit to run the U.S.A. for the next six months? She must answer the question. Now it appears Joe is delegating his presidential authority to unelected Washington bureaucrats! He doesn’t even trust his Vice President. Who is running the country?" In a similar vein, he had argued, "NBC News Poll: Lyin’ Kamala Harris is the most unpopular Vice President in history. Wow, that is not a great sound bite!"

In another rant about Biden and Harris, Trump asserted, "ABC Fake News is such a joke, among the absolute worst in the business. They try to make Crooked Joe into a brave warrior because he didn’t have the 'guts' to fight it out — He quit! They then tried to make 'Sleepy' look like a great president [when] he was the worst, and Lyin’ Kamala into a competent person, which she is not. ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, is not worthy of holding a debate, of which I hope there will be many! MAGA2024."

Tennessee Representative, Tim Burchett, also followed suit and deemed Harris a 'DEI hire' over Biden having stated during the 2020 election, that he would hire a Black female for vice president. "What about White females? What about any other group?" Burchett questioned during his recent appearance on News Nation. "The incompetency level is at an all-time high in Washington. The media propped up this president, lied to the American people for three years, and then dumped him for our DEI vice president," he posted on X.

Republicans claim that DEI, the acronym for 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' initiatives, is the sole reason Harris was chosen for her current position. Meanwhile, Harris hit back at the GOP nominee in her first rally as the Democratic party nominee, in Wisconsin. As per BBC, she called out Trump as one of the many scammers she had prosecuted early in her career. “The path to the White House goes through Wisconsin. And to win in Wisconsin, we are counting on you, right here in Milwaukee. And you helped us win in 2020. And in 2024, we will win again,” she said.

"I took on perpetrators of all kinds,” she stated. “Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain...So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," Harris added. "In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week."