Donald Trump Branded “Unfit” By AOC After This Detail From His Melania Movie Night Sparked Fury

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the U.S. representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, slammed President Donald Trump on Saturday and branded him “unfit” after he hosted a private White House screening of Melania’s documentary, all while a deadly shooting happened in Minneapolis.

Spotted during the exclusive premiere were Apple CEO Tim Cook, Andy Jassy of Amazon, Lisa Su of AMD and Zoom founder Eric Yuan. Also seen in the screening were boxing legend Mike Tyson, Queen Rania of Jordan and renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth. New York Stock Exchange President Lynn Martin also walked the same halls as these powerful figures in business and tech.

Reports indicate that the staff set up a temporary cinema with high-end audiovisual equipment since the traditional screening room was closed for renovations to make way for a new ballroom. A military band was also put in the entrance to greet the guests, while commemorative popcorn boxes and framed tickets were distributed as souvenirs.

MELANIA, The Film How a First Lady’s history begins. One Moment In Time, Captured – 20 days before the U.S. Presidential inauguration. Melania Trump’s Unfiltered Journey—family, business, philanthropy—unprecedented access into this very private person’s life (@flotus). Only… pic.twitter.com/AwMTGYwE6t — Marc Beckman | Some Future Day (@MarcBeckman) December 17, 2025

While the star-studded event was underway, the country was facing a crisis. Another shooting in Minneapolis, now involving what was described as a confrontation between a Border Patrol agent and a nurse, sparked immediate outrage, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly took to social media to share her thoughts about what happened.

“Today DHS assassinated a VA nurse in the street, Bondi is attempting to extort voter files, and half the country is bracing on the eve of a potentially crippling ice storm with FEMA gutted,” AOC wrote, referencing multiple crises happening simultaneously. “So what is the President up to? Having a movie night at the White House. He’s unfit,” the congresswoman went on.

Today DHS assassinated a VA nurse in the street, Bondi is attempting to extort voter files, and half the country is bracing on the eve of a potentially crippling ice storm with FEMA gutted. So what is the President up to? Having a movie night at the White House. He’s unfit. https://t.co/fW1dzoZ8uH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 25, 2026

Netizens also blasted at what they saw as “tone-deaf” leadership amid a national emergency. “We need to do something about our billionaire problem. They’re cruel, deeply empty people who wish nothing good to humanity,” one commenter said. “It’s unacceptable for a leader to be watching a movie while their institutions mess up. An apology is the bare minimum,” another social media user said. “Time to impeach,” a third netizen added.

Some users couldn’t resist pointing out the irony. “And the movie being terrible adds insult to injury,” one person quipped, referencing the underwhelming box office projections for Melania Trump‘s film. As a matter of fact, the opening weekend projections were dismal despite a $75-million investment from Amazon MGM Studios

Melania Trump’s documentary is expected to bring in only $5 million when it releases on January 30, and for a project that lavish, the numbers represent a significant shortfall between ambition and reality.

Home Is Where the Heart Is

AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/VouZAtLpHU — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 1, 2025

The contrast between the opulence of the White House screening and the crisis unfolding in Minneapolis was lost on no one. While Donald Trump celebrated his wife’s film with tech billionaires and royalty, Americans were protesting federal law enforcement conduct and bracing for an ice storm with a gutted FEMA. The movie night became a symbol of something larger: the gap between the president’s priorities and the country’s.