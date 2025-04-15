Donald Trump Brags About Acing Cognitive Test—Says Biden and Obama ‘Didn’t Even Try’

President Donald Trump has a perfect score–30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Trump was declared fit at 78, soon to be turning 79. So he is perfect to perform his duties as the commander in chief. As told earlier, the results have been shared about his physical as well as cognitive test by the White House.

Scoring the highest mark as said by his doctors, Trump has been boastful about it. The test took about five hours to finish, being conducted at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. His resting heart rate is 62 beats/ minute, and he weighs 224 lbs. Last time he was suggested to change his diet to lose some weight. He may be given the same advice this time as well.

Trump said what doctors told him during the test, “Sir, I’ve never seen anybody get that kind of a mark, that was the highest mark, I hope you’re happy with it.”

He explains further that doctors asked him if he wanted to take the test, and no other president had taken the same test. He told the doctors he had taken the test thrice already and wanted to do it again. Moreover, he says these tests are not too rough for me. So his perfect score says he did better than Obama and Biden when it comes to cognitive test results.

Apart from physical check-ups, and heart health, he was given neurological tests to learn about his motor, nerves, and sensory functions. Trump has no health issues such as anxiety or depression.

The test that Trump is boasting about so much is called the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). It’s a screening system designed to check for cognitive decline that shows Alzheimer’s and dementia in early stages. Moreover, it evaluates language, attention span, memory, executive function, orientation, and visuospatial abilities. This isn’t a general knowledge test as it focuses on processing instead of learning facts.

It also checks if a person is fit to recall words and names, create drawings, and perform normal calculations. The score is given out of 30, and below 26, the score suggests there is a certain cognitive function decline. The MoCA test can be done in under 15 minutes. Several clinics do this test under expert supervision.

If you wish to take this test, you may not be able to do it yourself. You’ll have to do it under a professional and get help interpreting the test. Connecting with a psychologist, and neurologist will help you with the test as it requires special MoCA administration training to do. Some variations of the test are also used to detect vision, memory and motor impairment. These days telehealth apps have come up with this test. So, you may choose to do it in person or virtually and see how you perform in the test.