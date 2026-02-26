Donald Trump Blasts Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Over State of the Union Interruptions In Scathing Truth Social Post

Political mud-slinging has been rampant ever since President Donald Trump‘s fiery State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 24. Just a day after, Trump lashed out at two Muslim lawmakers, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar and Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib.

Both Omar and Tlaib voiced their displeasure against some of Trump’s remarks during the latter’s State of the Union speech. Sitting next to each other, they interrupted Trump’s speech multiple times and made it clear that they do not agree with his statements.

On Wednesday, February 25, Trump attacked the duo in a scathing Truth Social post and claimed that they have “an extremely Low IQ.”

Trump stated that Omar and Tlaib “screamed uncontrollably” during his speech and did not behave properly at the State of the Union. Referring to the two women, Trump said that “they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people (…) mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized.”

The president then opined that the duo “can only damage the United States of America” and said that they need to go back to where they belong. Despite what Trump has to say, Omar, who initially came to the United States as a Somali refugee, is a U.S. citizen. Tlaib, on the other hand, has the U.S. citizenship as a birthright.

While Trump was speaking about immigration during his State of the Union speech, Tlaib interrupted him and blamed the president for the death of Minnesota resident Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in January.

Similar to Tlaib, Omar called out Trump during his speech and claimed that the president has “killed Americans.” Omar also called the president a “liar” for his claims about a welfare fraud connected to Somali immigrants.

The lawmakers also criticized Trump when he credited himself for putting a stop to a long eight-year war. Tlaib then brought up the Jeffrey Epstein files, where the president’s name was mentioned multiple times, and urged Trump to release the remaining documents as soon as possible.

While the Department of Justice has released millions of files related to the late sex offender, millions have still not been made public. Democrats like Tlaib and Omar allege that some of these files are being hidden in order to protect the reputation of many high-profile individuals.

After the State of the Union address, Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump and said that it is shameful how many times the president got interrupted during his speech.