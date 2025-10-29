Donald Trump Bizarrely Explains the Power of Water to Navy Officers – Netizens Call Him ‘An Idiot Abroad’ for False Claims

President Donald Trump‘s speech addressing the U.S. Navy just off the coast of Japan has left observers and critics stunned. Trump spoke about the power of water and claimed that it can destroy magnets.

Trump, who is on a week-long trip to Asia, suggested that he is pushing aircraft carriers to use “steam for the catapults” and hydraulics for elevators. His wrong claim that water can disable magnets hasn’t gone unnoticed by critics, as his IQ is being questioned.

The 79-year-old President said, “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Trump: All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets pic.twitter.com/TopK4BRsOq — Acyn (@Acyn) January 6, 2024

“So, you know, the elevators come up in the new carriers—I think I’m going to change it, by the way—they have magnets. Every tractor has hydraulic, every excavator, every excavating machine of any kind has hydraulic. But somebody decided to use magnets,” he expressed in his rant.

Trump then announced that he is signing an executive order, as he explained, “When we build aircraft carriers, it’s steam for the catapults and it’s hydraulic for the elevators. We’ll never have a problem.”

Trump asked the watching troops if they preferred hydraulics or magnets. He even pointed out a top-ranking general in the crowd to know his opinion. The President then said, “He agrees. Everybody agrees,” while further complaining, “But, ahh, these people in Washington.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Trump has claimed that magnets can be destroyed by water. In August, he pushed a belief that global dependence on magnets was some kind of conspiracy orchestrated by China.

“You know, China intelligently went and they sort of took a monopoly of the world’s magnets, and nobody needed magnets until they convinced everybody 20 years ago, ‘Let’s all do magnets. There were many other ways that the world could have gone,” Trump said.

He added, “They have all magnetic elevators to lift up 25 planes at a time, 20 planes at a time. And instead of using hydraulic, like on tractors that can handle anything from hurricanes to lightning to anything, they use magnets. It’s a new theory. Magnets are going to lift the planes up, and it doesn’t work. And they had billions and billions of dollars of cost overruns.”

So according to Trump, the world didn’t need magnets until China monopolised them and forced them on the world around 20 years ago… the worst part is, there are probably a whole bunch of people who believe him !!! pic.twitter.com/fhzGXr0mqE — Barrett (@BarrettYouTube) August 26, 2025

Experts have cited that magnets work underwater, as water isn’t a magnetic material and doesn’t interfere with magnetic fields. They have also schooled Trump by pointing out that magnetic fields aren’t the same as electrical circuits.

As his bizarre speech surfaced online, an X user called him “An Idiot Abroad.” He ranted, “Trump spent nearly twenty minutes rambling about magnets. Not defense strategy, not China, not even veterans — magnets.” The user also claimed that the sailors were in disbelief as Trump was telling them about the power of water.

An Idiot Abroad.

“Trump tries to explain water to the Navy — then wanders off while meeting Japan’s Prime Minister. The same people who called Biden “senile” are dead silent now. It was supposed to be a show of strength: the commander-in-chief aboard an aircraft carrier in the… pic.twitter.com/WKl9PgJtBW — Wolf & Jokers Inc 🇦🇺 (@BlackWolfDNA) October 29, 2025

Someone claimed that Trump has a “weird, incoherent obsession with magnets.”

“Trump, already stupid and incurious in his prime, is just a mumbling, shambling incoherent mess,” wrote another X user.

This is one of the many examples when Trump has publicly made false claims without even blinking an eye. It won’t be shocking if he actually signs an executive order to revert the Navy to steam catapults on new aircraft carriers.