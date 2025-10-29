News

Donald Trump Bizarrely Explains the Power of Water to Navy Officers – Netizens Call Him ‘An Idiot Abroad’ for False Claims

Published on: October 29, 2025 at 12:07 AM ET

During his speech on Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed that water can destroy magnets.

Kanika Saini
Written By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Donald Trump
Donald Trump (Image Source: X/White House)

President Donald Trump‘s speech addressing the U.S. Navy just off the coast of Japan has left observers and critics stunned. Trump spoke about the power of water and claimed that it can destroy magnets. 

Trump, who is on a week-long trip to Asia, suggested that he is pushing aircraft carriers to use “steam for the catapults” and hydraulics for elevators. His wrong claim that water can disable magnets hasn’t gone unnoticed by critics, as his IQ is being questioned

The 79-year-old President said, “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“So, you know, the elevators come up in the new carriers—I think I’m going to change it, by the way—they have magnets. Every tractor has hydraulic, every excavator, every excavating machine of any kind has hydraulic. But somebody decided to use magnets,” he expressed in his rant. 

Trump then announced that he is signing an executive order, as he explained, “When we build aircraft carriers, it’s steam for the catapults and it’s hydraulic for the elevators. We’ll never have a problem.”

Trump asked the watching troops if they preferred hydraulics or magnets. He even pointed out a top-ranking general in the crowd to know his opinion. The President then said, “He agrees. Everybody agrees,” while further complaining, “But, ahh, these people in Washington.”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Trump has claimed that magnets can be destroyed by water. In August, he pushed a belief that global dependence on magnets was some kind of conspiracy orchestrated by China.

“You know, China intelligently went and they sort of took a monopoly of the world’s magnets, and nobody needed magnets until they convinced everybody 20 years ago, ‘Let’s all do magnets. There were many other ways that the world could have gone,” Trump said. 

He added, “They have all magnetic elevators to lift up 25 planes at a time, 20 planes at a time. And instead of using hydraulic, like on tractors that can handle anything from hurricanes to lightning to anything, they use magnets. It’s a new theory. Magnets are going to lift the planes up, and it doesn’t work. And they had billions and billions of dollars of cost overruns.”

Experts have cited that magnets work underwater, as water isn’t a magnetic material and doesn’t interfere with magnetic fields. They have also schooled Trump by pointing out that magnetic fields aren’t the same as electrical circuits. 

As his bizarre speech surfaced online, an X user called him “An Idiot Abroad.” He ranted, “Trump spent nearly twenty minutes rambling about magnets. Not defense strategy, not China, not even veterans — magnets.” The user also claimed that the sailors were in disbelief as Trump was telling them about the power of water. 

Someone claimed that Trump has a “weird, incoherent obsession with magnets.”

“Trump, already stupid and incurious in his prime, is just a mumbling, shambling incoherent mess,” wrote another X user. 

This is one of the many examples when Trump has publicly made false claims without even blinking an eye. It won’t be shocking if he actually signs an executive order to revert the Navy to steam catapults on new aircraft carriers. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *