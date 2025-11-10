Donald Trump Becomes First Sitting President Since 1978 to Attend NFL Game – Only to Be Met with Boos

President Donald Trump seems to follow one rule in life: “you snooze, you lose.” Hence, he’s always “on the go” despite continuous backlash from the “Trump hater club”.

Despite being accused of steering America toward authoritarianism through his policies, the pressure to explain the ongoing government shutdown, mounting health rumors, and his late-night Truth Social post, he’s always active and busy.

Trump made history on Sunday as the first sitting U.S. president since former President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to attend a regular-season NFL game, appearing at the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders matchup. The game was held at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, which is the home of the Washington Commanders.

During the third quarter, Trump joined the Fox Sports broadcast, reminiscing about his football days at the New York Military Academy and commenting on the game. “Drew Brees threw a ball you could catch.” (According to NBC News). Trump claimed while chatting with former NFL player Jonathan Vilma, adding, “I would have liked him as a quarterback.”

The president even took a shot at live commentary, calling a 2nd-and-7 play that resulted in a short three-yard run: “Let’s see what happens. Not bad,” he said with a grin.

Moreover, Donald Trump also expressed his love for sports, saying, “You have triumphs and challenges, and you need to get through the problems to reach the triumphs.” Trump, well known for his love of golf, and it’s great that he treats the sport as a source of rejuvenation alongside the other members of his family.

Donald Trump’s appearance came shortly after reports that he wants the Commanders’ new stadium named after himself. Trump told Fox, “They’re going to build a beautiful stadium. I’m involved in it — getting approvals and everything else. You’re going to see some very good things.”

Meanwhile, the crowd booed loudly when the president appeared on the big screen. The boos grew louder during halftime when he led an on-field military oath ceremony.

The game, which took place on November 9, saw the Detroit Lions bounce back in a big way on Sunday, beating the Washington Commanders 44–22 as Trump watched. He reportedly arrived late during the first half and left before it ended.

The new RFK Stadium project in Washington, D.C. is expected to cost $3.7 billion, with $2.7 billion coming from the team and $1 billion from the district. Furthermore, Trump was questioned about the ongoing government shutdown in the country, which began on October 1, 2025.

He presented an “all is well” front and positively said, “things are great,” citing record-high stock markets and “prices coming way down.” In addition, he said, “Our country has over $17 trillion being invested in it — a record. We’re doing great.”

As per The Irish Star, this is the first shutdown in six years. The last shutdown, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, was the longest in history, lasting 40 days as of November 9, 2025.

Trump has always blamed the Democrats, especially the Biden administration, for allegedly ruining America. He is also upset with the Democrats for not voting in favor of a federal budget bill.

Amid the chaos, the opinions on who to blame for the shutdown have caused a wave of mixed reactions. While some plainly blame the Democrats, NBC’s Steve Kornacki has a logical explanation for the numbers.

“We ask the question, who do you blame?” Kornacki explained. “Forty-two percent say Democrats in Congress, but 52 percent say it’s either the president’s fault or his party in Congress’s fault.”

Yet the shutdown has impacted the agricultural sector, caused abrupt layoffs and at present, almost 670,000 federal employees are without jobs, and roughly 730,000 continue to work without their salaries.

On the game front, expect Washington to travel to Madrid to face the Miami Dolphins, while Detroit heads to Philadelphia for a primetime showdown with the Eagles.