Donald Trump Awarded Order of Ikkos Medal by Olympic Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries

President Donald Trump has seen his name getting linked to a number of awards in recent years, including the newly created FIFA Peace Prize, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” Award. He was also presented the Nobel Peace Prize by its 2025 recipient Maria Corina Machado.

Adding to this list, Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries gave Trump the Order of Ikkos during a White House Women’s History Month event on Thursday, March 12, according to People. The president attended the event with First Lady Melania Trump.

The Order of Ikkos is a medal created in 2008 that United States’ medal-winning athletes present to an individual, particularly a coach or a mentor, who has been instrumental in their success. Humphries presented that award to the president, while delivering a heartfelt speech.

“I’m so honored to present this, my Order of Ikkos medal to you Donald Trump,” Humphries said. Following this, Trump responded by saying, “Wow. I knew I liked her.” Meanwhile, Humphries explained why she gave the award to the president, while thanking him.

Calling herself a “legal immigrant,” Humphries said, “Every Olympic medalist in the United States gets an Order of Ikkos that they get to hand to somebody in honor and recognition of somebody who’s made a meaningful contribution to their journey to the podium.”

Referring to Trump, she continued, “So we only get one, but I want to recognize the support and impact you had on women’s sports throughout the Olympic movement.”

“Furthermore, because your policies are creating greater access to IVF, so families like mine can continue to grow as I look to become and expand my family again,” the Olympic bobsledder added.

While Humphries and Trump took pictures and talked about the moment, people at the event remembered Trump’s executive order from February 2025. The policy included recommendations to protect access to IVF and reduce the costs for the treatment.

Trump on the SAVE America Act: “And then I added two things. We call them ‘best of.’ You know what they are? ‘Best of Trump.’ No men in women’s sports. And no transgender mutilization surgery for our children.” pic.twitter.com/e4tlq3RKa6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

At the same time, Trump also signed Executive Order 14201, known as the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” The purpose of the policy was to prevent transgender women from competing in women’s sports teams, based on strict “male” and “female” binaries. On the occasion, Humphries thanked Trump for these two orders.