Donald Trump Asks U.S. Spy Agencies To Hand Over Classified Materials To Election Denier

According to a report, President Donald Trump has instructed U.S. spy agencies to provide sensitive intelligence to a lawyer who tried to overturn the 2020 election, while a White House investigation was underway into that year’s race.

Kurt Olsen once worked as a Trump campaign lawyer during the “Stop the Steal” movement. He was brought in by the administration in October 2025 to investigate whether Joe Biden committed voter fraud in 2020. Though this theory has long been debunked.

Olsen has been granted access to sensitive materials as part of his probe into that election. According to Politico, a source revealed that the U.S. spy agencies have handed over some highly classified material, like compartmented intelligence programs. With this new information, it remains unclear whether there are any limits on the intelligence that could be shared with Olsen.

Here’s the fact about the 2020 Election he’s trying to hide from you: Donald Trump lost the 2020 Election. Trump‘s ego can’t handle the truth so he’s weaponizing the government to rewrite history. Now he wants to rerun the playbook to try to steal the ’26 and ’28 elections pic.twitter.com/5bh0XeSLJ4 — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) February 5, 2026

Widely described as an election denier, Olsen was appointed as a “special government employee” despite having no experience working with the intelligence community. His role was short-term, which does not last more than 130 days in any 365-day period.

As Trump pushes for his former lawyer to get access to classified intelligence information, it could mean that the White House investigation is nearing completion. However, the decision has sparked some criticism as many are skeptical about whether Olsen, who is a known election denier, should be granted access to such sensitive information.

More importantly, many are concerned that he would not even be able to analyze the materials appropriately. A Politico source said Olsen “will find some super classified report, say it’s evidence of fraud, but really it’s just completely out of context.”

Many also fear that Donald Trump will leverage this to his favor, as he continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was “rigged.” The POTUS might cite Olsen’s findings to justify attempting to control the upcoming midterms. The 2026 midterms could be a difficult time for Republicans, as the GOP might lose control of Congress.

Watch closely: Donald Trump is plotting to rig the midterms. In just the past 2 weeks, his AG demanded that Minnesota turn over voter rolls, his DNI raided 2020 election ballots in Georgia, & he called to ‘nationalize’ our elections. We must mobilize to protect our democracy. pic.twitter.com/GmiNzZIKJR — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) February 4, 2026

Donald Trump has been making a lot of alarming statements about the 2026 midterms. He said that the GOP should “take over” and “nationalize” the midterms to prevent voter fraud. In fact, he even suggested canceling the elections altogether.

According to Politico, sources believe that the White House investigation into the 2020 election is also a test for election deniers like Olsen, who believe they could prove that the race was “stolen,” if they are provided access to all available materials. “Effectively what he [Trump] said was, ‘This is your chance.’ Now, anything that they want, they can get,” said the source.