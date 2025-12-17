Donald Trump Announces Laura Loomer’s Engagement — And She Hadn’t Even Told Anyone Yet

Donald Trump loyalist Laura Loomer didn’t seem to be too happy with the POTUS when he decided to announce her engagement before she even had a chance to do it herself. On December 15, Loomer attended the Christmas party hosted at the White House. Trump took the mic and introduced her as a “very beautiful young woman.”

Then, he jokingly added that the conservative commentator is “very low-key, not controversial at all.” Then, he looked for her boyfriend in the crowd. Right after spotting him, he went on to announce, ‘You’re getting married.” Well, this was something unexpected for Laura Loomer, who was probably hoping to break the news herself.

It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party. It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House! 💍 I’m very excited to… pic.twitter.com/GlQazXP79a — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 17, 2025

“There’s another couple that are getting married,” Trump added, referring to the earlier announcement of Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s engagement. “When are you getting married?” the Republican POTUS then asked Loomer.

“We don’t know yet, we haven’t announced it… you’re the first person to announce it!” she said, taking a subtle jab at the POTUS. However, Donald Trump didn’t seem to take a hint, and instead continued to talk about it, even saying that Loomer has a “big heart.”

She had no choice but to announce it publicly. Shortly after the White House party, Laura took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the news of her engagement with her 1.8 million followers. Attaching a clip from Trump’s announcement, Loomer wrote, “It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party.”

We love you, Amy! You are the best. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend. One of the best I could ever ask for. We are so excited to celebrate with you. ❤️ — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 17, 2025

She added, “I’m very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life. Thank you, President Trump!”

Previously, Loomer had said she prefers to keep her personal life private. There is little public information about her fiancé. “I keep him away from the media because I don’t want him to be targeted, obviously,” the conservative commentator said on the PBD podcast earlier this year.

While congratulations are in order for the Donald Trump loyalist, the MAGA circle is more excited about another upcoming wedding. Don Jr. has finally proposed to his socialite girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. During the White House Christmas event, his father took to the podium to announce it himself.

“I’m not usually at a loss for words, because I’m usually doing the ranting and raving really well. I want to thank Bettina for that one word: ‘Yes,’ said Don Jr., who broke off his relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle around the same time last year.