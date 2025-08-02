Donald Trump and Melania’s White House Rose Garden Makeover Has the Internet Fuming—Netizens Slam the Design as ‘Horrific’

People got a glimpse of the iconic Rose Garden of the White House for the first time since its completion of its recent design. And social media users are fiercely criticizing Donald Trump as well as Melania Trump for paving over the grassy lawn.

The renovation is said to have been executed by the First Lady, and it is being said that she has followed the other design changes to the White House implemented by the President in recent weeks, which include the glazing of the Oval Office as well, in a gold fish, which seems so typical of Trump’s style!

“I know it’s nothing in the big picture of all the awful and horrific things he’s done,” one commenter wrote on X in response to the new photos. “But the next candidate who runs and says they’ll restore it back to the rose garden will get a bonus point from me.”

All these comments from the netizens have popped up concerning Trump’s call on certain wars as “very beautiful” in an interview aired Friday.

“You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences, and it doesn’t work because the people fall,” he told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “The terrain can be wet, and the soft ground can be an issue for some… Women, with the high heels, it just didn’t work.” Another X user commented – “I just don’t get why they paved over it.” He further stated, “I’m assuming for events, but they’re now building a massive ballroom for events. You could have put up a volleyball net on the grass. Hell, put out some slip and slides even.”

As per the photos, it can be seen that the lawn is covered in white plain as well as square pavers bordering all the sides by rose bushes. Donald Trump said in March that the aim is to convert grass into something more akin to a presidential patio.

LEFT: The White House Rose Garden RIGHT: What Trump did to it. Now imagine what he’ll do to our country. pic.twitter.com/Cir6HtWdNE — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) August 2, 2025

There are further installments that are likely to be done in the garden, and as per reports, they are to be completed by mid-August 2025. The changes are being done by the National Park Service, with the Trust for the National Mall funding the project.

“Genuinely awful,” an X user posted, responding to the images. “Could they not find better materials and design for it? Perhaps the lighting is bad but it looks like it was put together with spare parts.”

Melania Trump, on the other hand, faced huge criticism too concerning the initial changes she made to the Rose Garden in 2020 during the initial presidential term of Donald Trump, and concerning that design, a comment came from the NBC News historian Michael Beschloss that described it as “grim.” Besides, an X user said – “This looks like a f—ing public pool” with another saying – “He doesn’t like green unless it’s money.”