Donald Trump and King Charles Pose Together—But It’s Their Age That’s Got Everyone Talking!

Donald Trump‘s state visit to the UK has been the talk of the town, and the tour for the US President has been marked by royal pomp, glitzy banquets, and military fanfare, and more. Amidst that, another talk has popped in, which has really raised the eyebrows of many, and it deals with the revelation about Trump’s age compared to King Charles III.

Trump came to Britain earlier this week along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and kicked off a tightly choreographed two-day trip. They arrived via Marine One at Windsor Castle, where they received a grand welcome with the presence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with the King and Queen.

Together, all these elite people engaged in a lot of talks, posed in front of the camera, dined, and took in performances too. By nightfall, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined them, too. However, amidst these high-powered people engaging among themselves, social media users noticed something else to talk about.

The Age-Shock Factor

The White House released a set of photos of Donald Trump together in crisp tuxedos, grinning for the cameras with the caption stated, “President Donald J. Trump and His Majesty King Charles III,”—the post quickly went viral. And the reason behind this is the age gap between them and people realized that Donald Trump is actually older than King Charles, despite the fact that Charles is the oldest monarch to ever take the throne.

“Oh, yeah, we should probably have said — the President is 79, born on 14 June, 1946, and the King is 76, born on 14 November, 1948.” Cue the collective gasp online. “Hard to believe that Trump is actually older than King Charles,” wrote one stunned fan. Another piled on: “King Charles III looks like a much older man standing beside Trump. However, he’s actually two years younger than Trump.”

A few people simply could not get over the optics: “Wow, Trump is 4 years older than Charles. Charles looks like he could be Trump’s father, age-wise.” And the kick here is – “Unbelievably Trump is two years older than King Charles.”

President Donald J. Trump and His Majesty King Charles III 🇺🇸🤝🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/bH0LXRdw6P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2025

Teeth Talk and Photoshop Suspicions

But the chatter didn’t stop at birthdays. Another viral snap of the two leaders stirred whispers about Trump’s gleaming smile. Was it a fresh round of teeth whitening before meeting royalty? Or did his PR team get a little heavy-handed with FaceTune?

“Whoever did the teeth whitening editing needs to be fired,” one viewer declared, while another cracked: “The FaceTune teeth whitening was a massive fail. You’re fired!” Between the tuxes, tiaras, and tooth drama, the visit had all the ingredients of a political soap opera. And while Trump and Charles seemed perfectly at ease, the internet clearly had its own royal feast, on memes.