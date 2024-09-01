Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Clashed Over a Mansion with a Fittingly Ironic Name

Donald Trump reportedly didn't care about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein over a real-estate deal. The Creme de la Creme of America clashed over an opulent oceanfront property in Palm Beach, Florida in 2004 called Maison de l'Amitie. The businessman-turned-politician was a close pal of disgraced financier Epstein and the duo were often spotted together in high-society soirees.

Apparently, the Titans were both eyeing the $41 million grandeur mansion Maison de l'Amitie which ironically translates to "the House of Friendship" in French, per the New York Post. This property became the reason for an intense rivalry between Epstein and Trump as they both engaged in a fierce bidding war to earn the prize which was previously owned by nursing home magnate Abe Gosman.

And predictably, Trump won the bid. This was long before Epstein's sex trafficking scandal became national news. The news of the fallout resurfaced after the sealed documents of the deceased were released on the public platform related to all his criminal dealings hidden from the world. The trustee, Joseph Luzinski, who was handling the case told The Washington Post both parties did everything in their power to sway the auction in their favor. But the winner, of course, had to be one.

💰Trump purchased the 62,000-square-foot, 17-bedroom mansion on 515 North County Road (513 is adjoining lot) called “Maison de l’Amitie,” or the House of Friendship for $41 million in 2004.



👉One of the people he bid against was Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/g7fKGqwyuJ — Ali Adair 🟧 (@AliAdair22) July 8, 2019

Attorney Harley Riedel told the outlet Trump intended to own the lavish property to add to his already impressive real-estate portfolio and turn it into "the second greatest house in America, Mar-a-Lago being the first" with plans for eventual resale. Meanwhile, Epstein was keen to turn Maison de l'Amitie into his own home. The financier made the first bid of $37.25 million before giving up to Trump's staggering bid of $41.35 million offer.

Charles Tatelbaum, a lawyer for one of Gosman's creditors, JPMorgan Chase Bank, recalled, "[Trump] had made up his mind to get it no matter the price." Meanwhile, trustee Luzinski compared the property auction to "two very large Palm Beach egos going at it," referring to Trump and Epstein's intense rivalry for the mansion. Their paths didn't cross post-sale and nearly four years later, in 2008, the ex-president sold the mansion to Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev for a whopping $95 million- making almost double the price he bought it for. Trump boasted to the Palm Beach Post at the time, "I love breaking records. And this is a record."

The Palm Beach neighbors were famous for their alleged "bromance." Epstein was first introduced to Trump by his alleged girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell who knew the real-estate mogul and saw him as a good client for the sex offender. Trump instantly clicked with Epstein as they shared the same interests and their epic friendship was the talk of the town back in the day.

In a 2002 New York Magazine article on Epstein, Trump was quoted as saying, "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." Sam Nunberg, a former Trump aide, told The Washington Post, "Bottom line, Donald would hang out with Epstein because he was rich."