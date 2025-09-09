Donald Trump and JD Vance Blasted for ‘Hypocritical’ Views After Posting for Virgin Mary’s Birthday

Donald Trump and JD Vance are being called out for their alleged hypocrisy. Both men took to X to post wishes on the occasion of the Virgin Mary’s birth. The leaders’ posts unexpectedly ended up receiving backlash, with many pointing out how “hypocritical” they were being.

President Trump took to Truth Social to post a picture of “Our Lady Queen of Peace.” The depiction of the religious figure is housed in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, located in Rome. “Happy Birthday Mary, Queen of Peace!” Trump wrote in the caption that accompanied the post.

Wow Donald Trump shared an image to celebrate the birthday of the Virgin Mary, captioning it: “Happy birthday, Mary!” pic.twitter.com/hKeBz2nA75 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) September 8, 2024

Vance took the opportunity to repost the President’s message on X and captioned it with a crown emoji. September 8 is observed as the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary around the world. The day marks the birth of Mary.

Critics were quick to follow suit with posts of their own that pointed out the “hypocrisy” on Trump and Vance’s part. Many noted how the Trump administration had gone against the teachings of Jesus since he started his term as the President.

Several social media users quickly claimed that the current administration’s anti-immigration policies went against catholic teachings. Some others mentioned the mass detentions and aggressive deportations of the immigrants that the Trump administration has swiftly executed.

Trump’s policies would have turned away Mary and baby Jesus pic.twitter.com/pKL1QbUX2A — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 8, 2025

Others scrutinized Trump’s decision to rebrand the Pentagon from the Department of Defense to the Department of War. Netizens mocked both men while taking digs at them while referring to their current decisions.

“Trump’s policies would have turned away Mary and baby Jesus,” one noted. “Not before arresting both, separating Jesus from Mary, then deporting both,” a second noted.

Another netizen tagged the two men and labeled them as “hypocrites.” The same user accused the men of stealing from the poor and then giving the wealth to the super-rich. “Not only his policies, but also his lifestyle. Nothing Christ like about him whatsoever,” they added. The user also claimed that Jesus “weeps” because of the President’s actions.

One user pointed out the irony of Trump posting about the Virgin Mary’s birthday in the same week as he “changed the name of the DOD to the Department of War.” Another user took a dig at Vance for simply reposting the President’s post.

The same user questioned if the Vice President’s job is “to retweet everything Trump tweets.” They accused Vance of being a “bootlicker” and claimed that he has “no spine at all.”

Is this dudes job as VP to retweet everything Trump tweets. Most useless and pathetic politician in a while. In my life time Cheney was supposed to be bad, Vance is a bootlicker…No spine at all. https://t.co/dwdOzp2h5W — PapiiLlame (@PersonClone) September 8, 2025

The President’s post comes after a recent decision of his “raised constitutional questions regarding the separation of church and state,” according to a Reuters report. During his recent visit to the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., Trump spoke about the “grave threats” being posed to religious liberty in educational institutions.

“To have a great nation, you have to have religion. I believe that so strongly,” he shared during his address. He also shared his plan of issuing new guidance that will protect the right to prayer in public schools.