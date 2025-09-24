Donald Trump Alleges ‘Triple Sabotage’ at U.N., Demands Secret Service Investigation

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to social media to voice his grievances over the alleged sabotage during his speech at the United Nations. In his post on Truth Social, Trump alleges that he was a victim of what he called “triple sabotage.”

According to Trump’s post, three separate incidents were deliberate attempts to disrupt his speech and humiliate him.Trump claimed about three incidents: an escalator stoppage, failure of his teleprompter, and loss of audio during his speech.

In his post, Donald Trump has recounted these events in great detail and has called them “very sinister” and “a real disgrace.”

There has been extensive coverage of President Trump and First Lady Melania’s encounter with escalator failure. As the first couple entered the United Nations on their way to the main speaking floor, the escalator suddenly stopped. According to Trump, it “came to a screeching halt,” which caused the couple to almost fall over. He also mentioned the incident in his speech and credited Melania Trump with being in great shape so that she didn’t fall over.

In his post, Trump wrote, “It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face-first.” He added, ”It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster.”

The second sabotage Donald Trump claimed was his teleprompter failing mid-speech. The third incident was the failure of the sound system, which prevented the gathering from hearing anything.

Donald Trump claimed that the First Lady told him he could not hear him.

“Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” Trump declared. The President also said that he has asked for a full investigation into these malfunctions and would expect the Secret Service to be included in these investigations.

However, U.N. officials have refuted these claims of foul play. Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric claims that as just the first couple were about to step on the escalator, a videographer of the US delegation rushed ahead and accidentally triggered the emergency stop mechanism, causing the escalator to suddenly halt.

As for the teleprompter, earlier U.N. officials had claimed that the White House staff was manning the equipment under clear demands from the Trump administration.

Clearing the air on audio malfunctioning, the speech was being broadcast live on several news channels, and there was no complaint of disruption or interruption from anyone.

Despite these clarifications, Donald Trump is still insisting on being targeted by the “media.” This bodes well with his continued narrative of being a victim of sabotage.

Political analysts have shared their opinions on these allegations. They have said that these could serve multiple purposes, as they allow Trump to present himself as a martyr on the world stage.

It is not yet clear how far Donald Trump’s demand for an investigation went or whether the U.N. will make any attempts to clarify the situation. There is also no clarification on the role of the Secret Service in any investigations

The White House is sticking to the story of sabotage to gain more ground with Trump and MAGA supporters.