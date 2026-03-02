Donald Trump Admits U.S. Strikes in Iran Wiped Out Potential Successors As Regime Change Plan Hits Snag

The strikes on Iran orchestrated by President Donald Trump may have backfired on the United States’ plans to overthrow the regime in the middle-eastern country. The 79-year-old confirmed the same during a press briefing with ABC News chief Jonathan Karl on Monday, March 2, where he discussed the future of Iran.

American forces may have accidentally killed potential successors who could lead Iran during consecutive attacks and strikes in the country aimed at regime change. Trump said that the attacks jointly launched with Israel knocked out all probable candidates who could have formed a new and reformed government in the country.

The president said, “The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates. It’s not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead. Second or third place is dead.”

Those rulers of the Muslim world who used to be delighted to hear praise from Trump will soon be praying that he never praises them again, because Trump is now becoming a symbol of hatred even in America

Trump mentioned that the operation had hit a 10 mark on the scale of success, but as of now, he could think of no other alternative who could lead the government of Iran.

He stated, “But look, it’s going very well. It’s been, you know, we’re, we’re probably, in terms of zero to 10, we’re close to the 10 spot, if not there, and it’s thus far been going well, but we have ways to go. Tremendous damage has been inflicted. The leadership is gone. Large, large portions of the leadership.”

Clearly, after the elimination of Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials, the strategy of the United States is under heavy scrutiny. There is no clear successor in view, and the aggressive strikes may have left no one to negotiate on behalf of Iran.​

During the interview, Karl reminded Trump of an assassination attempt on the latter in 2024, which he said may have been orchestrated by Khamenei himself. In response, the president talked about how he was successful in eliminating his enemy before he could get him. Trump said, “I got him before he got me. They tried twice, but I got him first.”

Trump hinted during a CBS interview on Sunday, March 1, that there were still some good candidates in Iran, which were in contradiction to his later statements. Although he did not further specify or take any names, it still leaves a bigger question about whether the massive regime change will yield any substantial results in the long run.

Despite there being no possibilities of de-escalation between Iran and the United States at the moment, Trump is hopeful of setting up a diplomatic equation.

In the same interview, the president claimed that hosting talks with the Middle Eastern nation seems to be much easier now because the corrupted Iranians were “getting beat up badly.” Despite several getting killed and the consequent chaos in flight schedules, Trump claimed that the strikes were “a great day for this country, a great day for the world.”

Meanwhile, Iran has formed a three-member interim council that includes Khamenei’s close loyalist Ali Larijani in order to govern the nation until a new leader is chosen. The country is carrying out retaliatory strikes at various United States bases and Israeli cities. Trump, on the other hand, has claimed that the Iran strikes are intended to go on for four to five weeks if necessary.