Donald Trump Admits He’s Not the ‘Most Powerful’ Man on Earth—Names This Person Instead

President Donald Trump knows that he would be nothing without his one-person army, aka his administration! Hence, he’s taken a moment to praise Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, crowning her the “most powerful person in the world.” In the second administration of Trump, the current chief of staff is Susie Wiles, who succeeded Jeff Zients on January 20, 2025.

Trump was speaking at an AI summit at the White House on July 23 when he made comments about her. The 79-year-old first said Wiles “can take out a country with a mere phone call.” He then added, “Now, they just voted her the most powerful woman anywhere in the world. She might be the most powerful person in the world, I think. Hasn’t she done a good job?”

As per The Daily Beast, her journey began in Florida during Trump’s 2016 campaign, and she later became a senior adviser for his 2024 campaign. Despite her behind-the-scenes style, Trump has repeatedly emphasized her influence.

In a recent interview, Susie Wiles described her role as ensuring the smooth operation of the administration—”keeping the trains on the tracks”—so that experts, the president, and vice president can focus on solving national problems.

She highlighted ambitious agenda items, including ending wars, rebuilding the economy, and removing criminals from the country. She said these are crucial not just now, but for America’s future. Meanwhile, Wiles is the first female chief of staff in U.S. history to hold the position of White House chief of staff at 67. Wills joined Ronald Reagan’s campaign ahead of his 1980 election, a year after she entered politics.

In a profile by Politico, Susie Wiles, who is the daughter of late NFL player and broadcaster Pat Summerall, first met Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, eventually becoming the co-chair of his Florida campaign. Her extensive political agenda made Trump win the 2024 elections, and today, Wiles serves as the president’s top aide and is one of the most powerful positions in any administration.

A lot of people might be confused about what the role of “chief of staff” is. This role involves managing the day-to-day operations of the White House, organizing and leading the Executive Office staff, and ensuring smooth coordination between departments. Chiefs also play a significant role in policy shaping and overall political guidance. ( via BBC).

Mental‑health experts say Donald Trump is a textbook case of narcissistic personality traits—some even call him the perfect example. Harvard’s Howard Gardner described him as “remarkably narcissistic.” In addition, therapists say Trump’s inflated ego does not allow him to acknowledge failure, as he cannot handle the shame that will come with it. ( via Vanity Fair).

Reportedly, narcissists are driven by self-interest—not the selfless service required of a president. His insistence on personal brilliance and a crazy urge to maintain his status is supremely high. In contrast, these strong claims are nothing but words of analysis by renowned people; his praise of Susie Wiles paints a different picture.

RFK Jr. tells Tucker Carlson that before getting to know Trump he bought into the media narrative that Trump was a narcissist, when actually he understands now that Trump is one of the most empathetic people he’s ever known.

If Trump were such a hardcore malignant narcissist who was so power hungry, he would not have taken a moment to praise the old member of his administration. In fact, such traits typically make it unlikely for someone to share credit effectively. Moreover, he has also praised Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her communication skills for her communication skills in media interviews.

So what does this tell us? Yes, Trump is direct, sometimes a little mean, misunderstood, and radical. Still, we don’t think it’s fair to call him a man with pure evil intentions and an alleged narcissist or a man who’s unfit for office ( yes, Mary Trump, we are talking about you). Cut the older man some slack and normalize giving credit where it’s due, please.