Donald Trump Actually Mocks His Supporters Behind Closed Doors, Ex-Aide Reveals: "He Calls Them..."

A former White House press secretary delivered a searing critique of President-elect Donald Trump and how he treats his supporters. Speaking during her appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August, Stephanie Grisham, once a staunch Trump ally, painted a damning picture of the former president, accusing him of deriding his own supporters and prioritizing optics over empathy.

“I wasn’t just a Trump supporter. I was a true believer—one of his closest advisers,” Grisham said as she addressed delegates at the United Center in Chicago. “Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters—he calls them ‘basement dwellers.’” Grisham further alleged that Trump believed his supporters were easily manipulated. “He used to tell me, ‘It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie. Say it enough, and people will believe you,’” she said.

The former press secretary also recounted a specific incident during the COVID-19 pandemic when Trump visited a hospital. “People were dying in the ICU, and he was mad that the cameras were not watching him. He has no empathy, no morals, and no fidelity to the truth,” she said. Grisham further said her decision not to hold a single White House briefing stemmed from a refusal to perpetuate his lies. “Unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie.”

In a poignant moment, Grisham also revealed a text exchange with former First Lady Melania Trump during the January 6 Capitol riot. Grisham had suggested tweeting a message to condemn violence while supporting peaceful protests. Melania’s one-word response, “No,” was displayed on a giant screen behind Grisham as she recounted the event. “I became the first senior staffer to resign that day,” Grisham said. “I couldn’t be part of the insanity any longer.”

Stephanie Grisham speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic in Chicago. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Grisham’s remarks were part of a broader theme at the convention, which featured other Republicans denouncing Trump and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency. Her speech also touched on her belief in the importance of honest leadership, citing Harris as a stark contrast to Trump. Grisham served as Trump’s White House communications director and press secretary from July 2019 to April 2020 before transitioning to the roles of press secretary and chief of staff for Melania. Following the events of January 6, Grisham distanced herself from Trump’s circle and later cooperated with the House committee investigating the insurrection.

In October 2021, during an appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press, she revealed that she had attempted to resign from the White House a 'couple of times,' but Melania convinced her to stay. “I had a resignation letter written out with some very specific points in it that I was ready to hand over at any moment,” she said. In addition, Grisham also expressed concern about the consequences of another Trump term in a 2021 interview. She feared Donald would use a second term "for revenge and retribution and probably really draconian policies" that could affect the country for the time to come.