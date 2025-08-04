Donald Trump Accused of Trying to Manipulate Upcoming Elections—Shocking Evidence Revealed!

Donald Trump is trying to influence the next federal elections in 2026 and 2028. The 79-year-old is signing executive orders, changing rules, and putting loyal supporters in top government jobs — especially in places like the Department of Justice and the FBI. Let us accept it, Trump is a radical republican- a person who wants to be at the top, and he has targeted those who’ve stood up against previous attempts to overturn election outcomes. At the same time, he’s supported or pardoned allies involved in past subversion efforts.

According to a new report by the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit that advocates for voting rights, these actions represent a deliberate and coordinated strategy to destabilize future elections and potentially alter their outcomes.

Donald Trump is trying to rig the next election. He told Republicans to redraw the political maps in Texas to give himself 5 more seats and protect his majority in Congress. This is the rot at the core of our broken political system.

“We’re seeing the White House directly interfere in how elections are run — at a level we’ve never seen before,” said Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the voting rights and elections program at the Brennan Center.

As per The Huff Post, in addition to personnel changes, Trump has used executive orders to try to influence state-run elections and also issued false claims about former President Barack Obama’s citizenship. His baseless claims increased after his 2020 defeat, when he tried to remain in power illegally and incited the January 6th attack on the Capitol, which banned his access to Twitter.

This term, Donald Trump has gone far ahead in his tactics to overturn the upcoming elections. He has picked people who support his false claims about election fraud. These include Pam Bondi as Attorney General, Kash Patel as FBI Director, and Ed Martin, who now leads a special Justice Department group. These names have been hardcore Trump supporters, and they would follow his orders without question.

Meanwhile, the ambitious former real estate mogul has also signed several executive orders, which include states to ask voters for proof of citizenship, to stop using many voting machines, and to give the federal government complete voter data—including private details like Social Security numbers.

Federal judges have dismissed some of the executive ideas and strongly condemned them. The administration has been trying to get a green signal for it. In addition, Donald Trump has threatened to remove the tax-exempt status of nonprofits that challenge him, and his team is investigating election offices connected to the Democratic Party.

Even though the republican candidate has big plans of running for a third term, many say that his health won’t support his ambition until then. The 22nd Amendment of the American Constitution states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” This act was enacted in 1951 after former President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times.

Explained: Can Donald Trump run for a third term? 5 points exploring the Constitutional hurdles

If the amendment gets altered, Trump and other former presidents can run for another term. While that remains uncertain, Experts believe all of these actions—staffing changes, executive orders, and legal threats—are part of a larger plan. Therefore, it is clear that Trump wishes to take complete control of the results, create doubt about future elections, and find ways to change or block the results if needed.

In North Carolina, for example, a Democrat who won a Supreme Court seat was blocked from taking office for months because of a lawsuit. Even though a federal judge later allowed her to take the seat, the delay showed how elections can be disrupted.

Many worry that Trump is messing with lawsuits and legal rules, which could hamper good candidates for the upcoming elections, as it will create unwanted political pressure, others, well, they have sternly warned that America has lost its true essence and is heading towards an authoritarian style of leadership- all courtesy goes to Mr Trump, the great!