Don Lemon Faces Lawsuit Over Controversial Anti-ICE Protest at Minnesota Church

Ex-CNN reporter Don Lemon has found himself in legal trouble once again. He is reportedly being sued in connection with an anti-ICE protest that took place at a Minnesota church.

The plaintiff is Minneapolis resident Ann Doucette, who was present at the church in question when anti-ICE protesters entered the church on January 18, 2026.

Doucette has alleged that the storming of the church left her with “severe emotional distress, fear, anxiety, and trauma.” She has also alleged that the protest has barred her from practising her faith freely.

It has not yet been revealed how much Ann Doucette is suing the protestors for. Lemon apparently was in contact with a demonstrator who was providing “logistics and local contacts in support of the operation,” as the suit obtained by TMZ says.

The specifics of the case also suggest that Lemon “appeared to take satisfaction” in streaming the protest. Lemon was taken in by police during the Grammys, which he was covering on January 30, 2026.

🚨 BREAKING: LEFTIST STUDENT JUST FLIPPED ON DON LEMON! A student arrested in the Minnesota church raid admitted to cops he HELPED PLAN the whole thing with Lemon, not just “covering” it. LMFAO! He turned on him faster than a liberal turns on free speech. Prosecutors now say… pic.twitter.com/YrosgVPfo9 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 7, 2026

Don Lemon has come out in defence of his actions. The former reporter has said that he was exercising his First Amendment Rights in chronicling the protest.

The 59-year-old has also stated that he made it clear to the people present that he was not part of the protest, alleging a racial angle for the ‘misunderstanding.’

He said, “And I think they were looking at me, and because the bulk of the protesters were black, maybe they thought because I’m black that – and I kept saying, ‘I’m not a protester. I’m here covering the protest. I’m not with them.”

The Minneapolis church that the protestors took over was the Cities Church in St. Paul. The target of the protests was church pastor David Easterwood.

Easterwood moonlights as an ICE official. The protest was in the wake of the death of Minneapolis resident Renee Good. She was killed on January 7, 2026, by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

Civil rights activists protest CITIES CHURCH in St, Paul, in the wake of the murder of Renee Nicole Good, which has ordained fascist ICE thug David Eastwood as one of its Ministers, sending a chilling effect throughout its congregation, whose members now fear being abducted and… pic.twitter.com/Bgd2MRZDr7 — Elvis H. Christ (@luckey_twitt) January 19, 2026

The lawsuit is not solely against Don Lemon. The plaintiff also names other activists and journalists in her suit. The accused include activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, journalist Georgia Fort, along with activists Jerome Richardson, Trahern Crews, Will Kelly, Jamael Lundy, and St. Paul School Board Member Chauntyll Allen, as reported by NBC News.

Doucette has accused the journalists and activists of multiple things. Don Lemon and his fellows stand accused of civil conspiracy, aiding and abetting, trespassing, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and interference with religious exercise.