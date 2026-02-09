Don Jr. Slams Bad Bunny Over Lyrics He Didn’t Perform at Super Bowl

It appears that Don Jr. is not at all amused with Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Bad Bunny’s electrifying performance, which had the perfect blend of Puerto Rican tradition and the singer’s stage presence, failed to impress the President’s son, and he took to his social media to slam his lyrics.

On his X account, Don Jr. shared a tweet from The Washington Post, which quoted an excerpt from an article written by its author, Shane O’Neill. The tweet reads, “In general, the show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game.”

The post hints at a wedding that takes place during the singer’s performance. “There was a proposal, a (real!) wedding, a party,” the author wrote.

Analysis: In general, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show had the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game. https://t.co/yE8O53OKzw pic.twitter.com/uj9wGSDAWZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 9, 2026

The article is an overall analysis of Bad Bunny’s performance, not alluding to any specific song. In a response to this post, Don Jr. cited lyrics from “Safaera,” the 2020 song by Bad Bunny, Ñengo Flow, and Jowell & Randy. The lines he specifically highlighted talk about giving oneself to one’s lust.

Along with a screenshot of the English translation of the lyrics, Don Jr. wrote, “Here’s the lyrics. Please explain the wholesomeness in here.” He then proceeded to hint that the recent mass layoffs at the Washington Post were justified: “Maybe the 30% layoffs at WAPO weren’t nearly enough.”

However, what Don Jr. failed to verify is that these lyrics were not all sung by Bad Bunny. The singer only sang one stanza, parts of which were censored during the broadcast of his all-Spanish stage. The lyrics that Don Jr. highlighted were sung by Ñengo Flow in the studio version, which Bad Bunny omitted during the Super Bowl performance

An important clarification on my post last night: I didn’t watch Bad Bunny’s performance at all. My point wasn’t the show. My point was that we can’t give the left an inch of the ground we gained in the last election. They’re clearly going to cosplay as people who “love… — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) February 9, 2026

If Don Jr. took the time to read the whole article, he would know that the author did talk about Bad Bunny’s performance being sensational: “This remained a PG-rated affair with about as much dirtiness to the dancing as there was in the 1987 movie ‘Dirty Dancing.’ The backup dancers were wild and exuberant but well short of lurid. Same for Bad Bunny, who offered trademark grabs of his crotch while singing about an anaconda and inspired pelvic gyrations.”

Don Jr.’s comment prompted backlash from MAGA supporters, who then flooded the Washington Post’s tweet with comments slamming the Puerto Rican megastar. FBI Director Kash Patel’s singer-girlfriend Alexis Wilkins stated, “We all thought Bad Bunny was going to come out in a dress that said ICE OUT – but he didn’t. This would’ve all been easier to message if he had. They’re pulling the unity trope and we can’t let them have it.”