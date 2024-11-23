Don Jr.'s Weird Pageant Post Has Everyone Questioning Whether Kimberly Guilfoyle Is His Type

Donald Trump Jr.'s new social media post has received a lot of attention. His fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is now at the center of it all. The couple's connection has been in the news for some time now, and with the controversial post of the 2024 Miss Universe contest, there is an increase in the rumors about them, which has clouded their engagement. The post was in honor of Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, Miss Denmark, who was chosen as Miss Universe, and Don Jr. posted a video on X of her receiving the crown. He also wrote, "Biological & objectively attractive women are allowed to win beauty pageants again. WE ARE SO BACK!!!"

Don Jr.'s post has put Guilfoyle in an awkward spot. The fact is that for many, Theilvig brought back memories of Guilfoyle's previous appearance (before her alleged plastic surgery). As The List reminded, she was blonde with blue eyes (but Nicki Swift did mention a string of past winners similar to Guilfoyle today: with dark eyes and brunette hair).

Don Jr.’s excitement over Theilvig’s win seems strange, considering the blonde hair and light eyes are also features of his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, his rumored ex, Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day, and his rumored current girlfriend Bettina Anderson. Some think this points to a pattern vis-a-vis his alleged preferences. Guilfoyle doesn't exactly quite fit into this description: though she once had the blonde and blue-eyed look (and has since drastically changed her looks), these other three women still match the apparent pattern, which might explain why Don Jr. posted about this particular Miss Universe contestant.

Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the 8th annual Halloween pet costume party for the Humane Society of New York on October 27, 2008, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Charles Eshelman)

Talking about Don Jr.'s rumored current girlfriend, Anderson, he made headlines with her back in September when he was spotted having an intimate lunch with the Palm Beach socialite. Eyewitnesses even claimed to have seen them kissing. Though neither Don Jr. nor Guilfoyle have commented on the rumors, a source later told the Daily Mail, "Kimberly either didn’t know about Bettina—or didn’t want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."

Other than that, many people on social media shared their points of view on Don Jr.'s post. Many users pointed out that Miss Universe winners have always been biological women. In fact, the pageant's rules were amended to allow transgender women to compete back in 2012 by none other than Donald Trump himself (because he owned the organization till 2015), as per Fox News.

The comment section erupted, and many accused him of also being racist as one person sarcastically responded, "Oh good! Straight white people were really struggling there… what a relief." Others didn’t like Don Jr. saying 'again' in the post. They thought that it made it seem like he didn’t believe last year’s winner from Nicaragua was 'biological & objectively attractive.' Don Jr. was even charged by one commenter with masking his true feelings. "They're not white & that’s what he can’t say out loud because he’s a spineless coward," the person shared.