Don Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa Trump Had a Wild Theory About Diddy and Kim Porter: "Something is Up..."

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Kay Trump once shared a peculiar insight about Sean "Diddy' Combs" relationship with Kim Porter. During an interview with DJ Akademiks, former President Donald Trump's son opened up about the friendship between his ex-wife and Combs' late ex. In the interview from April 2024, Don Jr. said that Vanessa was particularly frightened of Combs when she was close to Porter during her modeling days. When Porter passed away untimely in 2018, the Republican politician shared that Vanessa couldn't believe it.

"When [Kim died], she called me ... like, 'Something is up with that.' I said, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'Kim used to tell me it was a bad — there was a lot of bad sh*t," Don Jr. said before adding, "I didn't even know but [Kim and Vanessa] would do photoshoots together, they were friendly. We would hang out when we see them downtown. Not so much with Diddy [but] she was really afraid of him, this goes back years, and [Kim] was having these conversations with my ex."

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters at "The Real White Party" at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mat Szwajkos)

Furthermore, Vanessa called Combs' relationship with her friend 'weird' after Porter's death from pneumonia, as reported by Vibe. Don Jr. added that his ex-wife would tell him that Porter was not happy with Combs and always worried that something unfortunate might unfold. Vanessa had also hinted that not many 47-year-olds die of pneumonia.

According to NBC News, the late model was experiencing a sore throat weeks before succumbing to the lung infection. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed back then that the infection led to a fever of 102 degrees. Initially, it appeared that Porter was getting better, but she was found unresponsive the next day and declared dead due to natural causes. Porter's death was under the scanner and several conspiracy theorists also hinted it may have been murder, though there is no evidence of the same.

Moreover, her kids came forward to quash such theories after an alleged memoir of the late singer titled Kim’s Lost Words made waves. For context, the 60-page book allegedly explores her on-and-off relationship with Combs and his recklessness. According to the Daily Mail, the publisher, Chris Todd, shared that the memoir was based on Porter's thumb drive acquired from her close friends. Al B. Sure! Porter's former partner, also called her death a 'tragic murder.'

However, according to E! Online, Christian Combs and twins Jessie Combs and D’Lila Combs, as well as Quincy Taylor Brown (who was adopted by Diddy) released a joint statement on Instagram that read, "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves." The statement further read that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of their mother and bad-mouthing their dad was not a real entity in existence.