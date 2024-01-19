Throughout his father's single term in office, Barron Trump managed to maintain a relatively low profile, leaving many curious about the life of the former President Donald Trump's son. In a tale familiar to many teenagers, Barron's daily routine revolves around the challenges of high school.

Describing her son, Melania Trump shared insights into Barron's personality in a 2012 interview with Parenting.com, stating, "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald." According to US Weekly, Barron's life is primarily focused on school, homework, and after-school activities. His educational journey began at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan's Upper West Side, costing a substantial $47,000 per year.

Even when his father assumed the presidency in January 2017, Barron and Melania chose to remain in New York until he completed the school year at Columbia Prep. Come fall 2017, Barron Trump made the move to Washington, D.C., settling into another distinguished institution: St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. As the Trump family bid farewell to the White House on January 20, 2021, they headed to Palm Beach, Florida, seeking warmer weather. In August 2021, it was revealed that Barron would enroll in the exclusive Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach.

Oxbridge Academy, known for its elite education for the 2021-2022 academic year. Scheduled to complete his studies in 2024, Barron's ongoing academic tenure at Oxbridge Academy stands as the newest phase in his educational endeavors. The selection of renowned educational institutions by the Trump family reflects their academic pursuits. While Barron Trump has largely stayed out of the limelight, his educational journey has become a notable aspect of the family narrative. As Barron approaches graduation in 2024, his future endeavors will undoubtedly be followed with keen interest by those intrigued by the life of the former president's son.

Scheduled to attend Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, the yearly tuition for Barron amounts to $34,800. Confirming his enrollment as part of the class of 2024, a spokesperson from the esteemed institution expressed anticipation, stating, "We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community," according to People. Notably, this marks the first time the school will have a student accompanied by the Secret Service, as disclosed by Scott Siegfried, the Director of Advancement at Oxbridge Academy.

Emphasizing the Secret Service's commitment to minimizing disruptions to the school's daily operations, Siegfried highlighted their positive experiences with other children of former presidents. The school's head, Ralph Mauer, assured parents that a small contingent of Secret Service agents would be present during each school day, aiming to ensure minimal impact on regular operations.

