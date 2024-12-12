Don Jr Gets Soft Launched By Bettina Anderson With An Unexpected Message: "I Think You're..."

If reports are to be believed, Donald Trump Jr's romance with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle is over, and for many, the signs are visible as he was seen flaunting his new love. Don Jr. was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date with socialite Bettina Anderson on her birthday this week. Anderson earlier shared a cute birthday photo on Instagram Stories and tagged the businessman in the top left corner. Beautiful floral arrangements were on display on a white table in the photo, and Anderson was seen with a message that said, "Many have said you're aging out but I think you are perfect...Happy Birthday!" She added an overlay text with a squinting face tongue emoji saying, "Tough but Fair."

Birthday wishes shared by Bettina Anderson on her story. (Image Source: Instagram| @bettina_anderson)

According to the Daily Mail, after dining at a hip downtown Buccan restaurant, the new couple was spotted walking out hand in hand. Don Jr. looked dapper in a dark blue suit and white shirt. Anderson wore an all-black outfit to complement his formal look. She accessorized her ensemble with a gold Rolex watch and a maroon purse. The couple appeared to be in love with one another and did not hide from the photographers.

Trump Junior has a new squeeze: socialite Bettina Anderson. No, me neither. Poor Kimberley never got a second term. pic.twitter.com/OC9cNeHbXv — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) December 10, 2024

Before saying goodbye to the others and making their way across the street to his car, Don Jr. was heard laughing as they emerged from the restaurant with another couple. All the while, the eldest son of the president-elect Donald Trump remained unfazed by the media attention. He opened the passenger door for his lady love and led her in after which he walked around the rear of his car, climbed in, and they drove off. As per People, the couple have been seeing each other discreetly for more than six months. "For the most part, Kim has looked the other way because she loves the power and lifestyle," the source claimed while describing Guilfoyle's reaction to the affair.

What did you tell your 5 children about being 'caught kissing' Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson during a brunch date without your fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle?? pic.twitter.com/OUKGK73Sqn — Jules Morgan 🧸 (@glamelegance) September 16, 2024

The model and socialite describes herself as a 'local influencer', and additionally, Anderson is also the founder of The Paradise Fund, a nonprofit that provides disaster relief assistance to regional groups. Don Jr. and Guilfoyle had been dating since 2018, but in August 2024, he was first seen with Anderson on an apparent brunch date. A close source revealed that the executive vice president of the Trump Organization "even took her on a trip to Alaska and introduced her around as his girlfriend when he was still very much with Kim."

Did anyone catch this? Here’s Con Junior’s new fling Bettina Anderson sitting Kimberly Gargoyle at the RNC. Hiding in plain sight. pic.twitter.com/JCjCUOW0y4 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 20, 2024

It has been reported that the Trump family is allegedly relieved to witness Guilfoyle walk out of their fold. "Kim is not a nice person and always wants the limelight," a source claimed. "Don and Kim are over but they are going to offer her some kind of an administrative position so she will be happy." Another political insider close to the family added, "Bettina wants Kim out of the area. They are trying to send Kim abroad,” the insider added. “They waited for the election to pass but they didn’t want the split to get in the way of anything to hurt Donald in the election.”