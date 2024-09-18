Don Jr. Doesn't Hold Back, Claims Dad's Almost-Assassin Was Dem. Donor With Harris Bumper Sticker

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

Just two months after the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting, former President Donald Trump escaped yet another alleged assassination attempt in Florida on Sunday. In the aftermath of the same, Donald Trump Jr. took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that the attacker, Ryan Wesley Routh, was a Democrat donor and a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris. He shared a video clip of Republican VP pick, J.D. Vance, addressing the incident and wrote, "Where's the lie? A Democrat donor with a Kamala Harris bumper sticker on his car tried to assassinate my dad yesterday."

Vance had highlighted the differences between conservatives and liberals in his speech. As reported by Vanity Fair, the VP hopeful said, “The big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months.” He went on to point out that two separate assassination attempts had been made on Donald Sr., calling it clear proof that the 'Left' should tone down its heated rhetoric.

Where's the lie? A Democrat donor with a Kamala Harris bumper sticker on his car tried to assassinate my dad yesterday. https://t.co/uCEDcs9bre — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024

Donald Sr. himself also took to Truth Social on Sunday evening to address the events of the day. He penned, “I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his office of brave and dedicated patriots, and, all of law enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming presidential election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

Trump would-be assassin Ryan Routh has a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on his pickup truck and apparently donated entirely to Democrats (spreadsheet via @Techno_Fog, photo @nypost) pic.twitter.com/mWHCKLZiDC — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 16, 2024

Vice President Harris, her running mate Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, and President Joe Biden also voiced their relief after the suspect was caught, according to CNN. This, however, didn't stop Donald Sr. from holding them accountable for the second attempt at his life. He said, "Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country, both from the inside and out."

The GOP frontrunner also referenced past remarks from Biden and Harris, where they branded him a 'threat' to democracy, all while portraying themselves as champions of unity to the American people. As reported by Fox News, Donald Sr. claimed, "They are the opposite. These are people that want to destroy our country. It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat." The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, had brought an AK-47-style rifle, a GoPro camera, and two backpacks. He reportedly waited more than 12 hours to get a clear angle at the former President but failed to do any harm.

