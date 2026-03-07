Dolly Parton Hushes Down a Cosmetic Surgery Rumor Everyone Keeps Talking About

Dolly Parton has been a style inspiration for many with her signature look of blonde, voluminous hair. To keep her signature look timeless, the veteran singer has undergone four cosmetic procedures. However, there’s one rumor about her enhancement procedures that is widely popular, and for all the wrong reasons.

The “9 to 5” singer is an avid user of cosmetic procedures and has not shied away from acknowledging it. According to online claims, Dolly Parton is believed to have removed a rib or two to shrink her waist and enhance her proportions, maintaining her iconic look.

Why does the waist get smaller the further left we go, a corset, or exercise and dieting, or rib removal like Dolly Parton? — GirlScout27 (@GirlScout27) August 8, 2025

While she has undergone surgeries to give her a more youthful look, this rumor was relatively new. Surprisingly, it became so popular that many people started to believe it. During an interview with Woman’s Day, the interviewer asked the 80-year-old about the surgical enhancement rumor.

Parton immediately shot down the question, answering, “Oh, that is so BS!” She recalled an incident in a restroom in Los Angeles. A girl asked her, “Oh, I want you to tell me, does that really hurt?” The “TYRANT” singer was taken aback and asked the girl what hurt, and she replied, “Like, when they take your ribs out.” The girl’s words felt like a bolt from the blue to Dolly Parton. She said,

“‘Take my ribs out? I was just gonna order ribs for dinner! What are you talking about?’ And then she said, ‘Wait, didn’t you and Cher have your ribs taken out to make your waists look little?’ I said, ‘No, my waist is little because nothing grows in the shade!’”

Dolly Parton’s outburst made the girl laugh out loud, prompting Patron to want the girl to be her fairy godmother. While the singer has cleared the air about her rib removal rumor, she shares another hilarious story about her that makes her laugh uncontrollably.

dolly parton ad-libbing on the johnny carson show with those famous acrylic nails and a voice that makes every line sound like a story worth hearing. A LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/FTUZqcPueE — audrey hepburn enthusiast (@darylandfilms) October 9, 2025

In the same interview with Woman’s Day, Dolly Parton mentioned that numerous people believed she had an entire touring bus exclusively for her wigs. Though that was not entirely the case, a part of it was true. The Wildflowers singer added, “I have a whole cabinet that holds my show wigs and my casual wigs, but I don’t have a separate bus for them.”

She further explained that she wears wigs on all her shows and on an everyday basis, even when she is out in public. She mentioned that people ask her how many wigs she has, and she was unsure of the exact number, but had at least 365 because she wears one every day.