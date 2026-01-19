Dolly Parton Turns 80 And Celebrates By Gifting Us New Music

Dolly Parton today enjoyed her 80th ride around the Sun and has celebrated by sharing a post on social media for her fans.

Meanwhile, the queen of country music also gifted fans on Friday with a new rendition of one of her favorite songs. Looking at the colorful images Dolly has shared on Instagram, it is hard to believe that she is 80, as she looks as beautiful as ever.

Dolly Parton shared a series of images to her Instagram account wearing a colorful outfit and revealing a beautiful birthday cake, boasting a butterfly design, with “80” tucked on a corner. The final photo reveals Dolly trying to blow out the 80 digit candles on the cake, as they are engulfed in flames, and she sports a fire extinguisher. At least the 9 to 5 singer didn’t have to blow out 80 individual candles!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Fans were quick to fill the comments section with hearts, flowers and congratulations, with many referring to the iconic country singer as “Queen.”

A fellow celebrity congratulated the 10-time Grammy winner, as Billy Ray Cyrus wrote, “Happy Birthday Dolly! You’re a reminder of what music is supposed to do… bring people together, lift spirits, and tell the truth with heart. As Miley’s godmother and a guiding light in our lives, your influence goes far beyond the charts… it lives in the lives she’s touched and the generations of fans she’s inspired.” Billy Ray signed off with “Happy birthday, Dolly. Your “Romeo” BRC.”

The Friday before Dolly’s birthday, she treated her fans to a new rendition of her much-loved song, Light of a Clear Blue Morning, with several famous featured artists, including Billy Ray’s gal Miley. Parton’s website revealed the news by posting:

“In celebration of her milestone 80th birthday on January 19, 2026, global superstar Dolly Parton just released a powerful new rendition of her classic hit, “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire on the 50th anniversary of writing the song.”

Making the new rendition of a beautiful song even better, the website notes that the net proceeds from recording and track and music video, will “Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

To add to the country music queen’s day, the state of Tennessee is also celebrating by proclaiming January 19 “Dolly Parton Day.” According to Rolling Stone, Governor Bill Lee made the announcement, honoring Parton’s “lifetime of achievement, service, and positive impact” and also celebrating Dolly’s 80th birthday.

“Dolly Parton, born on January 19, 1946, in Sevier Country, is a native Tennessean whose extraordinary life and career have brought pride to the State of Tennessee,” reads the state leader’s official notice of Dolly Parton Day, published by the Tennessee Department of State.

Lee went on to list the country music queen’s accomplishments, both professional and philanthropic, and her effect on the lives of fellow Tennesseans. The full proclamation can be read here.

Meanwhile, January 19, 2026 marks a major milestone birthday for Dolly Parton, the legendary singer-songwriter and performer. Among her music achievements are 25 No. 1s on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart spanning a career of four decades (and more to come).