DOJ Walks Back ICE’s Daily Deportation Goal of 3,000 After New Findings

The U.S. Department of Justice has formally distanced itself from a reported target of deporting 3,000 immigrants per day, a number that surfaced in recent legal proceedings and was linked to the White House’s broader immigration strategy. The DOJ’s reversal came after multiple federal judges raised legal concerns over the administration’s approach to deportations and immigrant protections.

The figure was first cited by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb, a Biden appointee in Washington, D.C., who criticized the administration’s use of “expedited” deportation procedures. In her ruling, Judge Cobb found that the Trump-era removal protocols, which the Biden administration had continued in modified form, violated established immigration laws. She pointed specifically to the 3,000-per-day deportation figure as evidence of a rushed and potentially unlawful enforcement approach.

Shortly after, another federal judge weighed in. Judge Trina Thompson, also a Biden appointee, issued a ruling in San Francisco that blocked the administration’s attempt to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for tens of thousands of immigrants from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal. While her decision was based on humanitarian and procedural grounds, the issue of deportation targets again came to the fore.

The backlash prompted a swift clarification from the Justice Department. In a filing submitted to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, a DOJ attorney stated that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had “confirmed that neither ICE leadership nor its field offices have been directed to meet any numerical quota or target for arrests, detentions, removals, field encounters, or any other operational activities.”

This marks a clear departure from the perception that ICE, under political pressure, had been working toward a hard numerical deportation goal. Politico, which first reported the DOJ’s statement, noted that the clarification came amid mounting legal and public scrutiny over immigration enforcement practices.

The figure of 3,000 daily deportations, which would equate to over 1 million removals annually, had alarmed immigrant advocacy groups, who viewed it as excessive and inhumane. Critics argued that the number prioritized speed over due process and raised questions about the integrity of asylum proceedings and legal safeguards.

It remains unclear exactly where the 3,000 figure originated. While it had been cited by judges in two separate cases, the White House and ICE leadership have denied that such a quota was ever formally adopted. Still, the DOJ’s need to explicitly walk back the figure suggests that it had taken root within the judiciary as a perceived enforcement benchmark.

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive moment for the administration, which faces pressure from both immigration hardliners and immigrant rights advocates. On one side, Republican lawmakers have repeatedly accused the administration of being too lenient at the border. On the other hand, progressive Democrats and civil rights groups have criticized the continuation of Trump-era enforcement strategies.

The filing may help the administration ease tensions with the courts. Still, questions remain about how ICE will operate moving forward, especially as judges continue to scrutinize enforcement tactics and the legality of immigration policy decisions.

With ongoing litigation, shifting policy interpretations, and the political news cycle, the issue of deportation quotas is likely far from settled. But for now, the Justice Department has made it clear that there is no official mandate to deport 3,000 people a day.

