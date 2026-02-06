DOJ Unlocks Unredacted Epstein Files to Congress Next Week Ahead Of Key Hearing

The Justice Department says members of Congress will be allowed to review unredacted files tied to Jeffrey Epstein as early as next week, under a tightly controlled process. The move comes after the public release of documents related to Epstein’s sex trafficking case and ahead of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

Lawmakers will be required to review the material in person at DOJ offices. They will not be allowed to bring electronic devices into the room but may take handwritten notes. Access will be limited to files already released publicly, though without redactions.

The announcement follows growing pressure from lawmakers after the Justice Department released millions of pages from the Epstein files last week, including documents, images, and videos linked to Epstein’s dealings with powerful figures. While much of the material had circulated in fragments for years, the scale of the release renewed demands for fuller transparency.

A letter obtained by NBC News outlined the conditions for review. Members of Congress must give the department at least 24 hours’ notice before accessing the files. Congressional staff will not be permitted to participate in the review.

🚨 BREAKING: US Congress Members Will Have Full Access To Unredacted Epstein Files That Have Been Released To The Public, Starting Feb. 9th. Read Here: 👇🏻https://t.co/OHbcMctVxo pic.twitter.com/jTcVx4roL7 — Amber Crypto (@Phoenix_Amber1) February 6, 2026

The files available for review represent roughly three million documents that have already been posted publicly. The Justice Department has said it holds more than six million records in total related to Epstein, meaning a significant portion will remain inaccessible to lawmakers for now.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had promised lawmakers access when he announced the latest document release. That assurance came after complaints that earlier disclosures were incomplete or overly redacted.

Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ro Khanna of California, who co-authored the law that compelled the releases, formally requested access to the unredacted material the same day the files went public. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a similar request shortly afterward.

The timing of the review is notable. Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to testify before the Judiciary Committee next week, and members have said they want to examine the records beforehand.

It’s time! Accountability is coming!#BREAKING: “Members of Congress will able to see unredacted Epstein files next week. The problem is that over 3 million files are not released and are being held back by Bondi.” 💣 @krassenstein — Maile (@MaileOnX) February 6, 2026

Leadership and members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees will be given priority, though the department says all members of Congress will eventually be allowed to review the files.

The disclosures stem from the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed after months of public and political pressure. The law requires the Justice Department to make public unclassified records related to Epstein, his associates, and government decisions surrounding investigations and prosecutions.

Epstein, a financier with deep political and social connections, was charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors. He died in federal custody while awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

“Congress cannot properly assess the Department’s handling of the Epstein and Maxwell cases without access to the complete record” – @RepThomasMassie & @RepRoKhanna, seeking access to unredacted Epstein files@DAGToddBlanche told @ABC “our doors are open”https://t.co/GkXfFEz6Ry — Erin Kelly (@ErinKYSpectrum) February 3, 2026

The Justice Department has acknowledged challenges in balancing transparency with victim protection. Lawmakers and advocates have criticized both excessive redactions and instances where victim information was not adequately shielded.

In a joint letter, Massie and Khanna said some documents appeared broadly redacted, while others exposed identifying details of victims. The department has said more than 1,000 victims are connected to the case.

Blanche has stated that about 200,000 pages remain withheld or redacted due to legal privileges, including attorney-client communications and internal deliberations. Lawmakers argue the transparency law limits the department’s ability to withhold such material.

Blanche has also said the latest releases may not satisfy public demand for answers. He acknowledged persistent suspicions surrounding Epstein’s network and the government’s handling of the case, even as officials insist the disclosures comply with the law.