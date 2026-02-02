DOJ Slammed for Exposing Epstein Victims While Shielding Trump’s Face in File Dump

The long-awaited Epstein Files were finally released on January 30, 2026. It’s no surprise that President Donald Trump was also mentioned among the 3.5 million files. But, there’s one bizarre twist: Trump’s face was redacted. Trump’s involvement has been widely reported before, so why did the DOJ take this step?

Since shielding Trump’s face in the Epstein files, the DOJ has been slammed across social media platforms like X, Instagram, and TikTok. Only explicit images and victims’ names were supposed to be redacted per the Epstein Transparency Act.

🚨 BREAKING: More proof the DOJ scrubbed Trump from the Epstein files. The first image is from the DOJ’s “official” release, Trump’s name redacted. The second is the original, Trump clearly visible. This isn’t protection of victims.

This is protection of power. They’re… pic.twitter.com/mDiMVUAFrp — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 21, 2025

Netizens have spotted several inconsistencies in redacting information in adherence to that very same act. Moreover, why was an image of the POTUS during what appears to be a speech redacted? In one of the files, Trump’s face alone was redacted with a black box, which has sparked major backlash on the DOJ’s blunder.

Many are suggesting that it was a selective redaction and calling out the Department of Justice for their actions. Victims and their attorneys have also expressed outrage over the matter on social media.

One such victim’s attorney, Jennifer Freeman, spoke up about the files. The attorney said the DOJ’s handling of the files was a mess. Freeman also claimed that the files were full of “ham-fisted redactions.”

According to WION, explicit images of many nude women and alleged teenagers, followed by their names, were exposed. As mentioned earlier, images and sensitive information like this are exactly why the DOJ was supposed to have kept it hidden.

🚨BREAKING: Todd Blanche admits to breaking the law when asked why 15 files disappeared from DOJ’s website, including Trump’s photo. He says he was “concerned about women” in photos but admits they weren’t victims. Law only allows VICTIM redactions.

pic.twitter.com/CfVwbHkro6 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 21, 2025

Some online conspiracy theories suggest that it was a deliberate attempt to protect Trump and expose the victims. Trump and other influential figures’ faces were also redacted from the files. Journalists reviewing the immense volume of files spotted the DOJ error and immediately notified them about it.

The DOJ soon issued an apology about their blunder and claimed there was a team working toward redacting explicit videos, photos, and victims’ names. Per reports, many victims who have appeared or have been named in the files did not give their consent for public visibility. They’ve each complained about the same and urged the DOJ to claim accountability for their actions.

EXPOSED: Dozens of Epstein victims say Trump’s DoJ revealed their names in docs sent to Congress and made public – many believe on purpose. Yet DoJ told 1000+ staff on 24-hour shifts to flag Trump’s name. His name was redacted. Theirs weren’t. DoJ protected Trump, not them. pic.twitter.com/gDH3F2XEJm — Kristy Greenberg (@KGreenberg_) December 5, 2025

The Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, also apologized and revealed fervent efforts were underway to correct the blunder. Some online speculation and conspiracy theories are spreading like wildfire on the internet.

About Trump’s name alone being redacted, several users called it corruption at its peak. In a post on X, one user sarcastically wrote, “Too bad we live in a country where nobody does anything about things like this…”

Another wondered, “Imagine how many times Trump’s name is in the files when they had to work so hard to redact it…” A third one wrote on X, “Wow, this isn’t just incompetence, it’s a cruel way to try to shut them up or put them in danger.”

Similarly, many critics scrutinized the DOJ for their blunder along with the victims through their attorneys. The victims have condemned the distressing blunders and continue to demand rectification and accountability. While some images, especially of potential minors, have been redacted, others remain as is.