DOJ Makes Shocking Move, Drops Felony Charges Against Minnesota Attackers Assaulting ICE Officer

The DOJ unexpectedly dropped serious charges against two men accused of assaulting an on-duty ICE officer. Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna and Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, both Venezuelan nationals, allegedly attacked an ICE officer in Minneapolis on January 14, following an attempt by the federal agents to stop their vehicle.

According to initial reports, the two men hit the ICE officer with a snow shovel and broom. In a defensive response, the agent shot Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in the leg. Both the men and their families denied that any assault occurred. Furthermore, video evidence and multiple testimonies did not corroborate the agent’s account of being attacked.

ICE WATCH: At least one casualty was removed from the scene of the attack on ICE Agents in St Paul, Minnesota. Vehicle ramming incidents are acts of domestic terror. pic.twitter.com/kD3WkcMxuJ — @amuse (@amuse) February 11, 2026

Federal prosecutors have now dropped felony assault charges against both men accused of attacking an on-duty immigration officer. In a recent filing, the attorney’s office stated that new evidence presented during the hearing was inconsistent with the accusations. Notably, contradictions emerged regarding the timing of the shooting and allegations of a third attacker being present.

Brian Clark, the attorney representing Julio Cesar, stated, “The charges against them were based on lies by an ICE agent who recklessly shot into their home through a closed door. They are so happy justice is being served by the government’s request to dismiss all charges with prejudice.”

The U.S. attorney’s office for Minnesota stated that the evidence is ‘materially inconsistent’ with the criminal charges brought against the two men. The government’s motion requested a ‘dismissal with prejudice,’ meaning the charges against Julio and Alfredo cannot be refiled.

Think they don’t LIE? Thursday, an AUSA for the District of Minnesota said “newly discovered evidence” in the criminal case against Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna and Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis “is materially inconsistent with the allegations against them.” Then file against the officers. — AkronIndependent (@CottageInnNEO) February 13, 2026

This case is not isolated; previous incidents involving alleged assaults on ICE officers have occurred. A series of high-profile shootings by federal officers has led to widespread protests against federal agents. Consequently, numerous felony charges have been filed against individuals accused of assaulting or impeding federal officers.

The January 14 incident became public when an FBI investigator alleged in an affidavit that an ICE officer attempted to stop Alfredo’s vehicle. The vehicle crashed nearby, and Alfredo fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex. When the officer pursued him, Alfredo Aljorna reportedly resisted arrest.

As the officer was subduing Aljorna, Julio Cesar emerged from a nearby apartment carrying a snow shovel and broom and allegedly attacked the officer. In response, the officer discharged his handgun, injuring Cesar in the upper thigh. Both men then attempted to flee toward an apartment, where they were arrested.

In the call, Sosa-Celis’ partner seems to say the driver of the car was not Sosa-Celis, but Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna — another man ICE detained during the same raid.

“Julio arrived first. They were chasing Alfredo — he had to jump from his car,” Sosa-Celis’ partner says during… — EdnutMusk (@Aje_Olatunde) January 19, 2026

Due to significant inconsistencies in key details provided by the officers, the case is expected to be dismissed. Defense attorneys have commended the Department of Justice for its decision, while strongly criticizing the unsupported allegations in the initial lawsuit.