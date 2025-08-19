DOJ Boss Accused of Ordering Cops to Arrest NJ Mayor Outside Immigration Center

A new twist has emerged in the political drama surrounding the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Newly disclosed body camera footage, described in a court filing by Rep. LaMonica McIver, reveals chilling remarks suggesting a Justice Department directive may have prompted the mayor’s arrest.

According to McIver’s filing via The Mirror, during a May 9 congressional oversight visit to the Delaney Hall immigration detention center, a Department of Homeland Security special agent was overheard saying: “We are arresting the mayor right now, per the deputy attorney general of the United States.” He then added, “Anyone that gets in our way, I need you guys to give me a perimeter so I can cuff him.”

Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at the Delaney Hall ICE detention center after an argument with agents. Members of congress here for a scheduled visit, were shoved after trying to include Baraka in conversations after he gained entry through the gate.@news12nj #newark @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/6UDQWiIhQ7 — Amanda Lee (@amandaleetv) May 9, 2025

At the time, Baraka was arrested for trespassing, a charge that was dropped days later. Magistrate Judge André M. Espinosa later blasted the DOJ for its “embarrassing retraction,” criticizing the hasty prosecution as lacking “adequate investigation” and disregarding the gravity of wielding such power.

Rep. McIver, who was also arrested during the same visit and charged with assaulting federal agents, is now fighting the charges. Her attorneys argue that the actions cited were part of her protected legislative duties and have invoked the “Speech or Debate” Clause of the Constitution. They also reference a recent Supreme Court ruling granting immunity to President Trump for certain official acts, hoping to shield McIver under a similar precedent.

In contrast, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin offered a scathing retort: “The American people can see with their own eyes a sitting member of Congress assaulting law enforcement,” referencing a DHS-posted video of the confrontation from May.

Mayor Ras Baraka has already been released from jail. If this was any other American they would have still been kept in jail. If this isn’t corruption, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/axhLFTr0bu — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 10, 2025

This incident deepens mounting Democratic concerns that Trump-era DOJ officials have engaged in politically motivated enforcement targeting anti-Trump Democrats. High-profile figures like James Comey and Jack Smith have reportedly faced scrutiny, with some Democrats even raising concerns over federal agents detaining New York City Comptroller Brad Lander and Senator Alex Padilla of California.

Witnesses at Delaney Hall, including Rep. Rob Menendez, observed an agent on the phone receiving instructions to arrest Baraka, reinforcing suspicions of a premeditated DOJ maneuver. Other video and witness accounts showed Baraka standing quietly behind a fence for nearly an hour before being abruptly handcuffed.

In the weeks following the incident, Baraka filed a lawsuit accusing U.S. Attorney Alina Habba and DHS Special Agent Ricky Patel of malicious prosecution. McIver, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty and is seeking dismissal of the charges. She has been released and is awaiting a November trial date, while House Republicans have introduced a resolution to censure her and remove her from the Homeland Security Committee.

The explosive bodycam footage, though entered into court records, remains unseen by the public, adding further mystique and outrage to a case already roiling national political discourse. As this scandal continues to reverberate from New Jersey to Washington, one thing is clear, this showdown represents a dangerous collision between enforcement power and political intrigue, thrilling tabloid drama even as it threatens core democratic checks and balances.