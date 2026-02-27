Does Donald Trump Believe in Aliens? Karoline Leavitt Addresses Rumors Following Obama’s Comments

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shed light on a certain topic that has been on the news lately – President Donald Trump‘s views on extraterrestrial life. The press secretary’s comments about Trump’s belief in aliens have sparked quite a buzz on the Internet.

There has always been a fascination among the public regarding outer space and the cosmos. Conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts have often suggested that Earth might not be the only planet in the universe that supports life. Recently, former President Barack Obama also confirmed his belief in aliens.

President Obama said aliens are real today, and hardly anybody is talking about it. pic.twitter.com/ypAePHJHJs — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) February 14, 2026

During a podcast with Bryan Tyler Cohen, Obama said that he tends to believe in the possibility of the presence of aliens. However, he claimed that contrary to speculations, aliens aren’t being studied or kept at Area 51.

The former president clarified his remarks, saying that he was simply answering the question in a light way and speaking statistically. His remarks about life beyond Earth got people thinking. Many began to wonder if Trump shared a similar opinion about extraterrestrial life.

During a recent White House press conference, a reporter referred to Obama’s comments regarding aliens and asked Leavitt what the Trump administration thinks about extraterrestrial activity. The reporter also mentioned a podcast episode of Air Pod One featuring the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, where she alleged that Trump was holding onto a speech about aliens.

Leavitt was then questioned whether Lara was telling the truth or if it was another joke, as Obama mentioned.

She answered the questions somewhat vaguely, but didn’t exactly deny it either.

“Well, a speech on aliens would be news to me,” the White House Press Secretary said, before admitting, “That sounds very exciting, though.” https://t.co/nrXusRgozC — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 19, 2026

Leavitt appeared visibly stunned by the question. She expressed her shock and claimed that it was news to her, suggesting that she doesn’t know about the alleged alien-themed speech.

However, she did say, “It sounds very interesting though; I’ll have to check in with our speech writing team.” Leavitt added that if it were true, “it would be of great interest” to her and the rest of the reporters who were gathered there. Leavitt ended the topic by stating that the Trump administration would certainly keep them posted about the matter.

Leavitt answered the question with lighthearted humor, much like Obama. Still, her response has sparked discussions. Shortly after Obama’s comments, Trump was asked to share his comments on the same. The president answered by accusing Obama of giving out “classified information.”

When a reporter asked whether or not he agreed with Obama about aliens really existing, Trump said, “Well, I don’t know about that… But he’s (Obama) not supposed to be giving out classified information.” Furthermore, Trump claimed that he “never” discusses it and doesn’t have an opinion on it.

Doocy: Barack Obama said aliens are real. Trump: He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake giving out classified information. pic.twitter.com/UF6DWCgcIA — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026

However, netizens aren’t convinced about either of their responses and shared their thoughts on X. One user mentioned, “Trump indeed verified that aliens are real.” Another mocked the president, saying, “Yes, the statistical chance that there is life somewhere else in the trillions of galaxies within the universe is classified.”

A third user wrote, “If you say the information is classified, then you are confirming it’s true.” A fourth one added, “Trump just basically admitted that the federal government has information regarding whether aliens exist.”

Similarly, many netizens flooded social media with questions and claims about the Trump administration potentially hiding the presence of extraterrestrial life. Is the conspiracy about the presidents’ knowledge of aliens the truth? Or is it a mere theory? We might never know until science has its say!