Does Barron Trump Really Speak More Than 3 Languages? We Can’t Help Guessing

It looks like people love Barron Trump more than his father at this point! Ever since Donald Trump became the president of the United States, tabloids have been unable to keep calm about the latest changes he plans to bring to the nation. Meanwhile, the internet has also been obsessing over this young member of the Trump family. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s son, Barron Trump, have grabbed the headlines yet again. The 18-year-old talented, humble, and ambitious young man caught everyone’s eye during Trump’s highly publicized inaugural ceremony, which took place on January 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Netizens went gaga over his calm nature, striking features, and alleged humble lifestyle. In recent news, an old clip featuring young Barron Trump reignited discussions about his linguistic skills. The clip reportedly showcased Barron speaking with a Slovenian accent, his mother’s native language, provoking speculation about his fluency in multiple languages.

While there’s no proper proof that Barron can speak multiple languages since he has only spoken English on public platforms, in 2020, Mary Jordan, an associate editor for The Washington Post, published an unauthorized biography of Melania Trump titled “The Art of Her Deal.” In an interview with CBS’s Tracy Smith, Jordan shared that Melania Trump, her parents, and Barron Trump all speak Slovenian to each other.

As per sources, Jordan noted, “Barron Trump speaks Slovenian and is very close to his grandfather. Both her parents spent significant time at the White House, living there. There’s a strong family unit between Melania, her parents, and Barron. They all speak Slovenian, and the Secret Service has no idea what they’re saying.” Furthermore, in the same interview, CBS interviewer Tracy Smith asked if Donald Trump ever felt left out during these conversations. Jordan replied, “Yes, he has admitted that it annoys him because he has no idea what they’re saying.”

Barron Trump has always been a relatively private individual compared to other members of the Trump family. His low public profile has led to numerous news stories about his life. The claim that he speaks five languages appears to be based purely on the internet stories rather than documented proof. Unlike other public figures known for their multilingual skills—such as Queen Silvia of Sweden or former President Barack Obama—Barron has never revealed any details of knowing other languages or dialects.

DID YOU KNOW: – Barron Trump has an IQ of +170. – He mastered speaking Slovenian, French, Italian, and German. – He is also a legendary chess extraordinaire. Drop a ❤️ for Barron Trump! pic.twitter.com/ZvPLf0AR70 — Ivanka Trump 🇺🇲 🦅 News (@IvankaNews_) January 21, 2025

Barron may have studied additional languages, as many children from multilingual families do. However, studying a language does not necessarily mean fluency, and there is no proof that he has mastered French, Italian, or German, as some sources claim. Besides this, other rumors about Barron’s traits were also being compared to his pursuit of a political career like his father in the future.

On a brighter note, he has been his father’s robust support throughout his campaigning, and we hope to see the same collaboration between the father-son duo in the future. Would you like to see Barron Trump speaking other languages in public? tell us your thoughts!