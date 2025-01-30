Does Ariana Grande Have a Twin? Doppelgänger Leaves Fans TERRIFIED At Red Carpet

All fans of pop star Ariana Grande, who regard her as the epitome of beauty, are now in for some double excitement—oops, we mean double trouble? Well, if you truly are an Ariana Grande fan, you must have heard the name of Paige Niemann She is known to be Grande’s doppelgänger and has been imitating the star on social media for many years now. The American Internet personality and OnlyFans creator went viral in 2019 for being her lookalike.

The California native tends to dress like her and imitate her mannerisms in her videos, which led to her rise to fame at a young age. It was all okay until the young girl kept her mimicry to social media; in fact, Grande reacted to a video featuring Niemann, who was dressed as a 2019 version of the singer and lip-syncing to dialogue from Cat Valentine, a character Grande played from 2010 to 2014 on Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Sam & Cat.

Grande commented, “It’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds.” Niemann has faced criticism for profiting from her resemblance to Grande. The singer described such impersonations as “degrading,” particularly after Niemann tried to recreate her wedding photos in an Instagram post. But things went a little too far when Niemann recently attended a red carpet event, leaving spectators ‘terrified’ of her resemblance to the actress.

According to Tyla, onlookers and attendees were both terrified and creeped out by Niemann’s appearance. Responding to a snap of Niemann shared on Instagram, one person commented, “I thought it’s a Madame Tussaud wax figure at first.” Another agreed, saying, “Yeah, I’m terrified too.” A third added, “She even copied her eyebrows I—” while a fourth noted, “The way she is trying to make dimples appear by forcing that smile, it’s terrifying.” Yet another remarked, “Thought it was a bad wax figure until I read the caption.” Moreover, building her fan base over time, Niemann now boasts a staggering 10.3 million fans on TikTok.

While Paige seems to naturally resemble singer Ariana Grande, it's her copying skills that have created an uncanny resemblance. As for the real pop star, Ariana recently opened up about the cosmetic approaches she has taken over the years.

Taking part in the Vanity Fair lie detector test series, she spoke to her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo about her cosmetic surgeries, saying, “I’ve had fillers in various places, and Botox. But I stopped like four years ago, and that is the extent.” Her answer, as confirmed by the test administrator, came out to be true. In a series of rapid-fire questions, Cynthia continued to dig deeper into Ariana’s past with cosmetic procedures.