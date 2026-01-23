Doctor Says Trump’s Story Behind Fresh Bruises on His Hands ‘Makes No Sense’ as Health Concerns Grow

Donald Trump‘s left hand has become the focal point of global attention in Davos. During the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week, photographers spotted a bruise on the back of the 79-year-old president’s left hand.

Within hours, questions about his health resurfaced, but Trump quickly dismissed the concerns. Now, a prominent cardiologist says the president’s explanation does not add up.

While returning from Davos on Air Force One, Trump confidently brushed off speculation surrounding his health. He stated that the bruise came from “clipping” his hand on a table and that his aspirin intake worsened it. “I’m very good,” he insisted, as he took “big aspirin.”

He said this because he does not want to take chances with his heart, although doctors have advised him otherwise. However, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and physician of former Vice President Dick Cheney, did not buy the explanation.

“Why would you continue to take a higher dose of aspirin (…) if you’re bruising excessively?” Reiner wrote on X. “Makes no sense.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, the cardiologist who treated Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, is seriously calling for a bipartisan investigation in Congress into Trump’s mental fitness. This comes after Trump’s strange letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister below: pic.twitter.com/g7SUs0oh2g — Merlin (@persianracer) January 20, 2026

For months, bruising has appeared regularly on Trump’s right hand, though it is sometimes concealed with makeup or bandages. The White House, via Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, attributes that discoloration to constant handshaking and aspirin use.

On day one of the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Trump’s left hand looked normal. But just 24 hours later, it was bruised during a signing ceremony for the Peace Charter for Gaza. Again, Leavitt said he struck his hand on the corner of a table earlier.

Medical experts (including surgeons and interns) who Reuters spoke to did say that aspirin can contribute to bruising. But Reiner argues probability isn’t enough.

Even his own physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has said that the president takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily. That is a much higher dose than the commonly-recommended 81 milligrams.

Medical guidance around aspirin has shifted thanks to some studies published in 2018. Those studies found that for people without a history of heart disease, daily aspirin often provides minimal benefit and instead only increases risks of bleeding and complications. Some now suggest that people in their 70s should avoid routine aspirin.

WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: “President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day.” Do you buy it? pic.twitter.com/teC6WxIbCF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 25, 2025

Reiner thus questions transparency around Trump’s health. Speaking to CNN, he said it’s “uncommon” to see that degree of bruising from a single daily aspirin. He isn’t sure if all of the president’s medications are being fully disclosed, either.

“I’m seriously concerned about the health of the president,” Reiner shared previously. “No one should be happy to see the president like this. He looks unwell,” he added at the time.

Trump is the second-oldest person ever to hold the U.S. presidency, and has faced a lot of scrutiny over his physical stamina. His leg swelling was linked to chronic venous insufficiency, and he has also been seen dozing off during public events.

The president has repeatedly declared himself in “perfect health,” though.