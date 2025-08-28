Doctor Returns From the Dead With Terrifying Story of Hell

A Bakersfield chief anesthesiologist, Dr. Rajiv Parti, went from cutting-edge medicine to spiritual shock therapy after his heart stopped mid-surgery and he took what he describes as a one-way trip to Hell before coming back to life.

During a prostate procedure in 2008, his heart abruptly failed, and he was clinically dead. What followed was nothing short of a Hollywood nightmare. “I heard screams of pain and anguish. I was drawn in, as if on a moving pavement, to the edge of a flaming canyon. Smoke filled my nostrils, and with it the sickening odor of burning flesh. I knew then that I was on the lip of Hell,” he later recounted. A disembodied voice accused him of living a shallow, materialistic life, condemning his obsession with wealth and status.

But the horror didn’t last. In a sudden shift, Parti’s surroundings melted into peace and beauty. According to near-death experience researcher John Burke, who spoke about Parti’s case, the doctor was greeted by two angels identified as Michael and Raphael. They escorted him through a tunnel-like portal into a realm of breathtaking light and overwhelming love, where he encountered what he called the God of Light.

There, Parti experienced what many near-death survivors describe as a “life review.” In a panoramic, three-dimensional replay, he was forced to relive his entire life, moment by moment. Every act of compassion he had shown was replayed before him, along with the ripple effects of how those actions had touched others.

Just as vividly, he had to confront the moments when he failed to show kindness and saw the pain he had caused. The concept of time collapsed in this space. Survivors often report that past, present, and future appear to exist all at once, and Parti said he felt that same timelessness as his life unfolded before him.

The most astonishing part came when Parti, a Hindu by faith, asked the God of Light, “Who are you, Lord?” Stepping out of the light, a robed figure with a golden sash and a beard appeared and answered, “I’m Jesus, your saviour.” This revelation shook Parti to his core, challenging everything he thought he knew about faith, culture, and the divine.

When he returned to life, Parti was no longer the same man. Once a skeptic who dismissed the spiritual claims of his own patients, he now carried his own near-death testimony. His brush with Hell and Heaven forced him to examine the life he had been leading. He admitted that he had been chasing bigger homes, flashier cars, and prestige, while neglecting deeper meaning.

So he made radical changes. Parti stepped down from his role as chief anesthesiologist, gave up his high-end cars and sprawling estate, and redirected his life’s work toward spiritual healing. He poured his story into a memoir titled Dying to Wake Up: A Doctor’s Voyage Into the Afterlife and the Wisdom He Brought Back, in which he details both the horrors he saw and the love that ultimately saved him.

What began as a routine surgery ended up as the most transformative moment of his life. From the flames of Hell to the presence of divine light, Parti’s story is a reminder that sometimes it takes dying to really learn how to live.