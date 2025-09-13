Doctor Flags ‘Suspicious Signs’ Trump Might Be Facing Stroke Concerns Amid Roaring Health Speculation

Donald Trump has once again sparked a firestorm of health rumors after eagle-eyed viewers spotted what looked like “pronounced drooping” on one side of his face during a Pentagon appearance marking the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The alarming footage led some to suggest he may have suffered a stroke right on camera.

It’s only the latest in a string of health scares surrounding the 79-year-old president, who vanished from the public eye for nearly a week last month. It sparked wild online speculation that he may have even died. Even after his comeback in public light, questions are mounting over his neurological health especially after photos exposed his shockingly thin hair beneath a helmet.

Now, one doctor says there’s plenty of reason to be “suspicious.” Dr. Shalika Dharmakirti, better known as Dr. Sharky online, is a Critical Care Physician and Anaesthesiologist with NHS Wales. In a YouTube video, he explained, “He’s elderly. He is overweight. He doesn’t exercise regularly as far as we know, and he has a very poor diet.” Those, he warned, are all “obvious risk factors” for a stroke.

But that’s not what worries him most. “Here is what I’m suspicious about. There are some signs that he might be on blood thinners.”

According to Dr. Sharky, blood thinners may be used to protect against a stroke caused by irregular heartbeats such as atrial fibrillation. “An abnormally beating heart causes blood to pool and this causes blood clots. These blood clots wander all over the body, can end up in the brain and cause a stroke,” he explained.

But there’s a dark twist. “Here’s the kicker. Being on blood thinners will put you at a higher risk of having a hemorrhagic stroke, especially if the president has had a fall and injures his head. A head injury, even as a small one, might cause a small bleed in the brain that would usually clot off. But if he was on blood thinners, it could bleed uncontrollably,” he warned.

The White House has insisted Trump is healthy, though it did admit in July that he was diagnosed with a chronic vein condition. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt even dismissed photos of Trump’s bruised hand, saying it was “tissue damage from frequent handshaking” while taking daily aspirin. While aspirin isn’t a classic blood thinner, Dr. Sharky pointed out that it “could still increase the risk of a brain bleed if the president sustains a head injury.”

The real danger, Sharky added, is Trump’s age. “Now, in the elderly, of which President Trump is undoubtedly a member, one of the greatest dangers is accidental falls. Having falls over the age of 65 can be devastating. If he’s on a blood thinner, he can definitely develop a brain bleed that will not stop bleeding easily.”

Trump is seriously ill

MSM refuses to acknowledge it

Just this AM at the #911Tribute

Not only can he not stay awake but note the serious right side droop on his mouth & face

Add his dementia, chronic venous insufficiency & congestive heart failure

He needs to resign or be removed pic.twitter.com/ZseIfZWfZz — BoehlertMediaBusters (@MediaBusters6) September 11, 2025

He said to watch out for troubling signs on TV appearances. “Any weakness on one side, like using only one arm, his face being asymmetrical, especially when smiling, difficulty walking, slurred speech, any sign of a bruise or injury on his head … they’re most likely looking for a stroke or he’s already had a mini stroke.”

Finally, Dr. Sharky offered his personal take. “I think he may have had a minstroke or a TIA at best. He’s back up and about as far as I can see, so it could be just a temporary TIA. Maybe he’s had a cardiac event like a minor heart attack. He does look a little rough and worn out, but this could be due to a non-critical illness as well. I couldn’t see anything specific, so I’ll reserve my opinion until I see more footage.”

For now, the doctor isn’t ruling anything out and America is watching every twitch, stumble, and slur from the president with growing unease.