Doctor Faces Sentencing Over Sale Of Ketamine In Matthew Perry’s Overdose Death

Friends fans who were heartbroken when Matthew Perry died of an overdose of ketamine will now get some closure.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who sold ketamine to Friends star Matthew Perry in the weeks prior to his overdose is now facing sentencing after having pleaded guilty. Plasencia is the first of five people sentenced in the case on Wednesday relating to the death of Perry on Oct. 28, 2023.

Marca notes Perry’s family and others affected by his overdose death will have an opportunity to make a statement in the Los Angeles federal court prior to the sentencing. Prosecutors are requesting US District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett to sentence Plasencia, 44, to three years in prison. The sentence comes after the doctor admitted illegally selling large amounts of the drug to Perry. However, Plasencia was not accused of selling the dose that investigators say killed him to the Friends actor.

Reportedly, the actor who played Chandler Bing in the hugely popular series had been taking the surgical anesthetic ketamine legally to treat his depression. However, when his regular doctor wouldn’t prescribe the dosage he requested, he turned to Plasencia for his needs. The doctor has admitted to illegally selling the drug to Perry despite knowing he was a struggling addict. According to court filings, Plasencia had texted another doctor, calling Perry a “m—-” who could be exploited for money.

“Rather than do what was best for Mr. Perry – someone who had struggled with addiction for most of his life – defendant sought to exploit Perry’s medical vulnerability for profit,” the prosecution’s sentencing memo read.

Meanwhile, lawyer’s for Dr. Plasencia attempted to describe a sympathetic portrait of their client in their memo. They described the defendant as a man who rose out of poverty to become a doctor beloved by his patients. Moreover some of the patients provided testimonials about Plasencia for the court.

However, his lawyers deemed his selling ketamine to Matthew Perry “reckless” and the “biggest mistake of his life.”

“Remorse cannot begin to capture the pain, regret and shame that Mr. Plasencia feels for the tragedy that unfolded and that he failed to prevent,” the memo said.

However, the doctor’s lawyers wrote that a sentence of imprisonment “is neither necessary nor warranted,” adding, “He has already lost his medical license, his clinic, and his career. He has also been viciously attacked in the media and threatened by strangers to the point where his family has moved out of state for their safety.”

According to his lawyers, Plasencia has moved to Arizona with his wife and two-year-old son. Plasencia said in a video he and his lawyers made for the judge, “I want him to be proud of his father.” He added, “I made mistakes, but I want him to know that I tried to make better choices after my mistakes.”

Plasencia in July pleaded guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine, while prosecutors agreed to drop five other counts. However, this agreement came with no guarantees over the sentencing, so legally Judge Garnett can give him up to 40 years. The other four defendants in the case, who have reached deals to plead guilty will face sentencing at their own hearings in the coming months.

Matthew Perry’s mother Suzanne Perry and his stepfather, “Dateline” journalist Keith Morrison, attended the previous hearings and could have a chance to speak before the doctor is sentenced.

Matthew Perry starred alongside Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in 10 seasons of Friends between 1994 and 2004 on NBC. The actor played Chandler Bing and struggled with addition for years, dating back to that time.

Plasencia’s sentencing, plus the sentencing of the other defendants will give some sort of closure for Perry’s family and friends.