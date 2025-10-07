“Do You Live Here?” – Black Resident Questioned by Property Manager Despite Using Key Tag to Enter Gym

A Black man who works out regularly at his apartment complex gym in Manchester, Connecticut, found himself in a situation that sparked conversations about racial profiling. During a routine visit, two property managers approached him while he was exercising and demanded proof that he lived there.

This happened despite the man using his key tag, the very device meant to prevent such issues. The encounter was captured on a video that shows the moment a female property manager asks, “Do you live here?” It has piled over 2 million views as of now. After answering “yes,” the man is swamped with requests for his name and apartment number.

Reasonably, he notes that he has a key tag, which is the exact way these gated communities use to verify who lives there. But the managers go on. Why the suspicion? A number of non-residents have broken into the complex and caused damage, according to a male employee. It’s a valid concern, but when the suspicion targets a Black resident who openly claims to have lived there for more than a year, things get strange. The man calls the demand an infringement of his rights and, naturally, refuses to give his apartment number.

Despite the manager softening her stance (she later mentioned the man moving a yoga mat had shifted her perspective), the gym’s air stayed thick with unease. What began as a routine gym session spiraled toward potential legal conflict when the property manager warned he’d call the police unless the man cooperated or left immediately. The man stood firm. He stated he’d show identification to officers, but not to staff. His refusal echoed a distrust familiar to many people of color, born from lived experience.

Frustrated, he says:

“I’m not giving my address. You can do whatever you gotta do. When the police get here, I will gladly show them my ID. I’m not getting ID’d by you.”

After the female manager leaves, the man turns to the male staffer, reminding him they’ve met before during a previous visit. The acceptance seems to be an unspoken admission that the whole situation wasn’t required. However, the man is correct in pointing out what he claims is a deliberate violation of his rights.

Some were fed up with the police being used as weapons against regular Black citizens who just happen to be occupying the places they have paid for. The irony of the male employee knowing the man lived there but still letting the female coworker harass him (and then allegedly allowing her to escalate by calling the police) was pointed out by a commenter.

Although state-specific distinctions may apply, property managers in the United States usually need to hold real estate licenses or work under licensed brokers. However, all must adhere to the Fair Housing Act. This law calls for fair treatment in resident screening, service delivery, and amenity access. It prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, familial status, or disability. Property managers cannot demand personal resident information beyond reasonable verification.

Harassment or profiling actions can lead to legal consequences and damage community trust. Good property management balances security from unauthorized access and respectful, fair treatment of residents. So, training staff on anti-discrimination laws, applying consistent policies for verifying residency, and handling conflicts without racial bias or intimidation.

