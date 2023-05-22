Dixie D'Amelio Rushed to Hospital in an Ambulance After She Felt Lightheaded

Dixie D'Amelio has rushed to the hospital just a few hours away from the launch party of her family's footwear brand, 'D'Amelio Footwear', after she felt lightheaded and faint, reported Page Six.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio rushed to hospital at press event. pic.twitter.com/lMmMWRc8ma — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) May 19, 2023

The TikTok star who rose to fame alongside her sister Charlie D'Amelio appeared to have suffered a severe case of dehydration and hence felt like passing out. Her condition certainly had fans and family concerned who wished only for her speedy recovery.

The 21-year-old influencer shared a picture of herself looking worn out and connected to an IV drip and several other wires from monitors connected to her on Snapchat to let her followers and fans know of her condition. She appeared to be wearing a grey Calvin Klein crop top and had a yellow face mask with her hair in a messy bun.

At the launch party, her sister provided an update in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight highlighting her sister's condition mentioning that Dixie was just dehydrated but was feeling much better after getting some fluids in her and as soon as she'd get ready, she'll grace the much-awaited occasion. Charlie also provided a sneak peek into the location of the launch party which was dazzled by a retro rave and neon lights.

The entrance was practically eye-candy as it had a comforting brick fireplace atop wax candles in black and pink molded with Charlie's signature heels that are widely promoted by both sisters. While a fireplace and neon-light theme may appear odd, it compliments and captures the aesthetic of the evening. Next on the tour was their impressive vintage-style photo booth that provides instant polaroids; a walk-through time.

Before the launch, Dixie posted a carousel of monochrome pictures featuring herself promoting the family brand. In the first image, she holds a heel from the brand. She was all smiles and paired it off with sunglasses and slick hair.

The following slides feature Dixie in fun and quirky poses including the classic pout as she flaunts her minimalistic jewelry. In the caption of her post, she asks her followers to click on the link in her bio to purchase her incredibly stylish shoes designed by the D'Amelio brand.

Earlier on Instagram, Dixie promoted a pair of gorgeous grunge lace-up boots with a chunky platform. The influencer appeared to be wearing a neon lemon yellow top with a chic black skirt and layered jewelry on her wrist and neck looking flawless; a style icon indeed.

The boots instantly became the center of attention as fans were dazed by the incredible quality and design. This is to give fans a glimpse of what to expect on the website and the brand.