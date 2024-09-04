Divorce Lawyers Call Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Divorce Timing ‘Strategic’ and ‘Brilliant'

After several months of living away from each other, Jennifer Lopez shockingly filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. Lopez marked their separation date as April 26, 2024, but she filed for divorce on August 20. What was even more shocking was that the couple had no prenuptial agreement. Meanwhile, divorce attorneys Nancy Chemtob and Christopher Melcher described the timing of their divorce as 'brilliant' and 'strategic.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bellocqimages

Chemtob pointed out that the timing of the divorce filing is the clearest sign that the couple might be out of sync. Chemtob said, “It seems that, yes, it was strategic that she filed two years to the day, but that's also just conjecture." Celebrity lawyer Christopher Melcher of Walzer Melcher & Yoda in Los Angeles also called this timing brilliant. He noted that the filing coincided with former President Barack Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention. Chemtob also said, “They've been in and out of love for so long, they just don't seem to be able to get it together."

As reported by Yahoo Entertainment, she added, "It's like they want to be married, but they don't. They try; it fails.” She continued, “I do believe in my heart of hearts — because I am a romantic, even though I'm a divorced divorce attorney — that this isn't the end of them. I have a feeling that they'll do this again — and maybe it will stick. Perhaps in another 20 years? Or five years from now." However, both attorneys criticized the couple for not having a pre-nuptial agreement. Chemtob said, “I can't imagine that these two very smart, successful, beautiful people don't have this buttoned up and they just don't want to have everybody else know what's going on in their life."

Melcher said, “Jennifer was not required to say whether there is a premarital agreement when she filed for divorce. So I caution anyone from jumping to conclusions about whether a prenup exists from Jennifer’s decision not to mention it in her divorce filing.” Talking about Lopez filing for divorce pro-per, he also claimed, “There is no way she is doing any of this without an attorney, so listing herself as being self-represented would be for show only. It could be a signal that Jennifer and Ben have settled, and their next step will be to present an agreed-upon judgment of divorce.”

Meanwhile, talking about their divorce, an insider said, "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself." As reported by People Magazine, another insider claimed, "Just because she's not with Ben doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year.”