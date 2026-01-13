Disturbing Video Shows Woman On Ground Pleading With ICE Officers Not To Touch Her Kids

The ICE shooting in Minnesota has led to unrest across the United States. Jonathan Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, has received strong support from the Trump administration. Despite the backlash, the MAGA supporters, especially DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, strongly defended him, adding fuel to the fire.

Amid the chaos, another ICE incident has stirred further controversy. A disturbing video has surfaced on social media that shows a woman being held down by ICE officers as she screams. Although the origin of the video is not known yet, it was shared by a journalist on X (formerly Twitter).

The video has since received over 790k views at the time of writing. According to online users, it was captured in Minnesota, where the fatal ICE shooting against Good happened. “Someone sent me this video of Trump’s goons in action today in the Twin Cities. The audio is disturbing,” wrote Aaron Rupar, who posted it on X.

Someone sent me this video of Trump’s goons in action today in the Twin Cities. The audio is disturbing. pic.twitter.com/7JCf1KGVdu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 11, 2026

The distressing video was filmed from inside a vehicle that seems to be passing an accident. The ICE officers can be seen near where a large SUV has collided with a lamp post. The agents were seemingly restraining a woman lying on the ground, as seen in the video. “Please, please, don’t touch my kids,” the woman, who is clearly panicking, can be seen screaming and pleading repeatedly.

However, the audio is not very clear in the video, and the authenticity could not be independently confirmed, according to The Mirror US. One X user asked under the video, “Can anyone understand what she’s saying?” To which another responded, “I’ll show you my ID, followed by don’t touch the kids.”

“I thought I heard her say something about kids? Either way, she’s terrified and/or in pain and is desperately pleading for help,” wrote another user. One commentator revealed that the woman who was getting restrained owned the large SUV, which collided with the lamp post.

“Please help!!! I’ll show you my ID!!” Disturbing video of Trump’s racist ICE goons carrying a terrified Black woman away from the scene of an accident in occupied MINNESOTA — leaving the wrecked car in the street behind. Racial terror. Not safety. pic.twitter.com/RigRpxzfHk — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 12, 2026

“This is that woman’s car. Despite being involved in a serious accident that totaled her SUV, no ambulance was called, and no medical care was received. Instead, they piled on top of her and dragged her away in handcuffs. Detention centers don’t have adequate medical care for this!!!” the user wrote.

“It appears that she had just been in a serious accident, and the agents were attempting to hogtie her. She potentially had serious injuries and was in extreme pain. If this is the case, under international humanitarian law and the 5th/8th Amendments, this is a crime,” another critic wrote.