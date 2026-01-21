Disturbing Video Shows Minneapolis Protesters Yelling “Race Traitor” at Black ICE Agent

Warning: The embedded video features adult language and content. Viewer discretion is advised.

A disturbing video has emerged of Minnesota protesters screaming derogatory and explicit language at a Black ICE agent, including branding him a “race traitor” for working with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

Freedom News’ Oliya Scootercaster shared a video on Tuesday, January 20, of ICE agents talking with protesters in St. Paul, Minn. The clip begins with a Black ICE agent telling protesters that they were bringing race into the situation. Assembled protesters, many of whom were white women, began screaming at the agent, accusing him of profiling people.

Footage shows one woman calling the agent a “race traitor,” also telling him that if he weren’t wearing his mask and his uniform, he would be stopped by ICE. Both the ICE agent interacting with protesters and the agent sitting behind him in the car were wearing masks. At least three of the women in the video were also wearing masks.

The same woman also made a comment that can be interpreted as threatening a federal agent, telling the man, “You think the [expletive] government is going to save you?”

NOW: “How does it feel to be a race traitor?” Anti-ICE protesters confront ICE agents in St Paul Minnesota, “You are a n@zi!” Group shouts pic.twitter.com/LIlnaqMR9Q — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 20, 2026

“I’m [expletive] Jewish and Latin-American,” the woman tells the agent. “And I have to deal with this [expletive]. My ancestors were [expletive] murdered by Nazis, and now you guys are back doing it all over again.”

Other protesters joined the woman in calling the agent a “Nazi.” The agent then signals to someone off-camera, and horns and whistles sound.

“It’s not about the history; it’s about the laws,” the agent tells the protesters. “We are here to enforce the laws.” The video ends as the agent prepares to answer a question regarding warrants.

None of the protesters have been identified, and it is unclear whether any have been arrested or detained.

ARRESTING THE WICKED. Under the leadership of @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem DHS and @ICEgov have hunted evildoers without rest. Take a look at some of this year’s WORST OF THE WORST. No criminal illegal alien is safe. pic.twitter.com/Zbe6NEaAvy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 20, 2026

Anti-ICE protests have persisted in Minnesota for over a month, with tension ramping up following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on January 7. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security allege that Good, who was shot in her car, intended to use her vehicle to run over an ICE agent in an act of domestic terrorism. Footage shows one ICE agent with his arm inside her car, and another directly in front of the vehicle when Good put the car into drive; that agent then shot Good in what DHS and ICE claim was self-defense.

As of January 21, it is unclear how many protesters have been arrested in Minneapolis, though city officials previously confirmed 30 arrests through January 11. ICE announced the arrest of four additional protesters last week, who were charged with allegedly refusing to disperse.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy military forces to Minneapolis. No president has used the Insurrection Act since George H.W. Bush deployed military to Los Angeles in May 1992 during the Rodney King riots.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced earlier this week that more than 10,000 criminal illegal immigrants have been arrested in Minnesota since President Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, including over 3,000 since Operation Metro Surge began in early December.