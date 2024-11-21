Disturbing Video Shows Matt Gaetz Being 'Freaky' With Teenage Girl in His Office: "Look at How..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

People cannot stop discussing former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz after a video from his past, of him with a young girl in his congressional office, went viral on social media. The video is getting a lot of attention because of the many allegations against him of sexual misconduct with a minor that have been making rounds already in the news. In the video, he awkwardly hands the young girl a monetary donation while commenting on how much she has matured.

Resurfaced video: Matt Gaetz donated $1,000 to a teenage girl’s fundraiser and then showed her an old photo of them together:



“Look at how much you’ve grown.” pic.twitter.com/U4NGzDetto — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 19, 2024

People on social media were offended because they felt his actions were improper. Comments ranged from, "He definitely gives off pedo vibes," to, "He's so awkward and creepy." Another person remarked, "Nothing to see here, just your next Attorney General of the United States. Strap in, America." Adding to the chorus, one person said, "Yeah, he likes them young. P-do vibes." Someone else pointed out, "She looks so uncomfortable around him, as she should." Another remarked, "What a freaky hideous predator he is. Gross."

My skin is crawling — PATDADD̶Y 4 PREZ 🇺🇸 (@RealPatDaddy) November 19, 2024

The video has surfaced at a critical moment in Gaetz's political career. His potential appointment as Attorney General by President-elect Donald Trump has angered many, especially because the Department of Justice is investigating some very serious allegations against Gaetz. He has been accused of drug use, tampering with campaign funds, and even sexual misconduct with a minor.

Geraldo Rivera: “When I heard that Matt Gaetz was picked to be attorney general, I threw up in my mouth. I think it is a horrible, creepy choice…There’s no way the Republicans in the Senate will confirm this man.” pic.twitter.com/QWnX6Lz9Yi — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 14, 2024

Veteran media personality Geraldo Rivera didn’t hold back about the nomination, saying he 'threw up in [his] mouth' at the thought of Gaetz potentially becoming the Attorney General. Rivera also called Gaetz "the epitome of everything that is rotten in Washington" — which are strong words from a former Trump ally, as per the New York Post.

Matt Gaetz paid young girls for "Being awesome and "Just because" pic.twitter.com/zNmWWGKQ1F — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 21, 2024

The resurfaced video adds more discomfort to Gaetz’s already controversial profile. The situation was further made worse when court documents suggested Gaetz attended a party with a 17-year-old girl. According to witnesses, there were drugs and sexual activity during the party. According to The New Republic, Gaetz's associate Joel Greenberg is currently serving 11 years in prison due to a number of offenses, including fraud and sex trafficking. Some circulating claims suggest that Gaetz may have paid Greenberg to arrange meetings with young women through Venmo transfers.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) walked into a meeting with House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on October 19, 2023 in Washington. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

Despite the fact that the Justice Department previously investigated Gaetz and chose not to file federal charges, a woman has claimed that he paid her for sex. The House Ethics Committee is also still looking into a number of other issues, including his use of campaign cash for personal expenses, his misuse of state ID records, and his distribution of improper photographs on the House floor. But Trump has also said he will not reconsider Gaetz as his pick for the AG, despite the various controversies.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).